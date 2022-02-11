A Grip on Sports: After a rich night of college hoops, it’s time to celebrate a super weekend ahead

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Looking ahead is our Friday thing. And we will get to it. We promise. But Thursday night was so packed, we have to spend at least a little time in look-back mode before the weekend overwhelms us.

•••••••

• There were four huge college basketball games in the Inland Northwest on Thursday night, though “huge” takes on a different meaning with each.

Every game No. 2-ranked Gonzaga plays this time of year is huge because the Zags are, you know, the second-ranked team in the nation. And, if they take care of Saint Mary’s on Saturday night, they will once again be the top-ranked team in the nation.

That’s sort of the definition of huge in the college hoop sense.

But there was also a huge game in Pullman, where Washington State had a chance to earn the one thing their season resume doesn’t have: A win over a highly decorated foe. Fourth-ranked Arizona was in town, Beasley held as many fans as it has for any non-Washington (or Klay Thompson-number-retirement-ceremony) game as it has in years and the Cougars were on something of a roll. Alas, WSU forgot to bring its “A” game in the first half against the Pac-12-leading U of A. The Wildcats rolled.

Big Sky-leading Weber State was also in the region, bringing a long winning streak into Cheney in what was a huge game for the Eagles. They needed to prove they could handle one of the conference’s best before the postseason tournament rolls around. Mission accomplished. After Eastern’s 75-67 victory, the Wildcats were no longer atop the Big Sky standings.

Finally, one would wonder how Idaho could ever play a huge game anymore, what with the Vandals having won just five times all season. But last night’s battle with Idaho State was something of a showdown. A last-place showdown but a showdown nonetheless. And the Bengals prevailed, 79-70. The loss means UI will more than likely finish last in the conference and, maybe more importantly, with the worst record in the state.

• On to the weekend. As was Thursday, Saturday will be dominated by college basketball.

The Zags have the most-important game, what with Saint Mary’s coming to town. The Gaels, ranked 22nd this week (but sure to fall after losing to Santa Clara), and Gonzaga are the best of enemies. Their battles have punctuated the West Coast Conference season for the past decade or more. But, like everyone else in the conference recently, the Bulldogs have pulled away. Can Randy Bennett’s team close the gap this time around?

Sunday is Super, of course. Cooper Kupp and the Rams, Joe Burrow and the Bengals, more Inland Northwest connections than even we knew. It’s all there Sunday evening. A national holiday of sorts.

But don’t sleep on what happens before. In our case, we’re referring to the regrettably named Waste Management Phoenix Open. It’s not trash, despite the sponsor. It’s unlike any tradition in golf, a rowdy, loud atmosphere that kicks off Super Sunday with a joyful expression of competition.

Which is what the Olympics are supposed to be, right? But what with the sterile nature of the facilities and the latest doping scandal – women’s figure skating? – right now isn’t the best time to be an Olympic PR representative.

Still, with hockey in full swing, curling sweeping through the schedule and skiing going full speed, there is plenty to watch. And enough to make the weekend even more super.

•••

Gonzaga: Over the (recent) years, there have been days with overwhelming GU news. But we don’t recall one with as much as we’re able to pass along today. And it doesn’t include a TV Take, due to our other commitments. But it does have Theo Lawson’s story of the Zags’ 89-51 victory over Pacific, a game that wasn’t nearly as exciting as the Kennel Club’s guest. Yep, Jalen Suggs, who never played before a McCarthey crowd last season, showed up to cheer. Jim Meehan talked with him afterward and has this story on his experience, though the sunglasses are not mentioned. … Theo also has a story on the midseason Naismith watch list. … Jim covers the difference makers from the game, some recruiting news prior to it and a schedule update. … Dan Pelle caught everything with his camera, including Suggs’ visit. … The folks in the office put together the recap with highlights. … There is even a story on Sean Farnham’s favorite Davenport dish. Ed Condran has this piece on a fundraiser today. … The women rolled to a 72-55 victory at Santa Clara, bouncing back from the BYU debacle. … John Blanchette previews the upcoming track meet at The Podium with this story on Gonzaga’s James Mwaura. … Around the WCC, the four-game losing streak for BYU is over. Barely. The Cougars trailed by 17 points at Loyola Marymount but rallied to win by one in overtime. … Saint Mary’s tuned up for Gonzaga by tuning up San Diego, 86-57.

WSU: If you had a chance to see the Cougars’ tribute to Aron Baynes before last night’s game, you had to be impressed. The Washington State graduate is trying to battle back from an injury sustained at last year’s Olympics. … The Cougars tried to battle back against Arizona in the second half but couldn’t get it done. Colton Clark has the story. As would be expected, there is plenty of coverage out of Tucson. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, Washington stayed hot by burning up Arizona State in Seattle. … Oregon had little trouble with visiting Stanford. … Despite its lofty record and national recognition, USC may struggle to make the NCAA tourney as an at-large team. … A key player is back for Colorado. … Utah needed a key player to stay and he did. … In football news, the combine invites tells us a lot about the conference. … Oregon has holes to fill in its secondary.

EWU: The second part of Jim Allen’s trilogy about Kupp is available today. This one covers his time in Cheney, as he honed his skills in preparation for the NFL. Did you know he walked on at Eastern? Whether you did or didn’t, don’t miss Jim’s story. … Kupp was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year last night, though another offensive player, Aaron Rodgers, was named Most Valuable Player. Seems odd. … As we mentioned above, the Eagles defeated Weber State on Reese Court. Dan Thompson has the game story. … Around the Big Sky, there is always more news about Kupp. … Though Northern Arizona upset Montana in Missoula last night, we were unable to find a story in either local newspaper. … Northern Colorado avenged an early loss to Sacramento State. … Montana State ascended to the top of the standings with its 10th consecutive victory.

Idaho: Peter Harriman has the coverage of Idaho State’s victory in Moscow.

Preps: Thursday’s spirit game at the Arena was the North Side battle between Shadle Park and North Central. Dave Nichols was there to watch as the Groovy Shoes were awarded. … Dave also has a roundup of other action last night.

Chiefs: Wednesday night’s 9-0 loss at Portland might have been the low point in Spokane hockey for a while. And it was the final game of Adam Maglio’s tenure as Chiefs coach. Dan Thompson has all the information as Spokane made a coaching change.

Seahawks: We don’t agree with this analysis of the Hawks’ offensive tackle spots. We believe Pete Carroll has found his right tackle in Jake Curhan. … The Hawks are still trying to put together a defensive staff.

Mariners: Marco Gonzales got better as last season rolled on. Can he keep it up?

Storm: The relationship between players and the WNBA is changing, which may make it harder for Seattle to hang on to Breanna Stewart after this season.

•••

• We didn’t touch on it in the open, but high school hoops are in its playoff mode this weekend. It will be packed with district games in Washington and state-tournament run-up games in Idaho. You know what that means, right? Spring sports are just around the corner. Thank goodness the weather is relatively benign. Though walking on grass right now is like navigating a marsh in Florida. Without the alligators. Until later …