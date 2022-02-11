Spokane police arrest burglars at two businesses hours apart

Spokane police arrested four burglars at two businesses early Thursday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police responded to a tow yard at 2803 E. 1st Ave. after the owner reported his property had been broken into, Spokane police reported in a news release.

The owner went to the property after a surveillance alert and noticed a hole cut in his fence, according to police.

Officers announced they planned to search the tow yard with a K9. Before the search began, 31-year-old Joshua D. Stensen exited the yard and was arrested, police said.

Brandy J. Miller, 28, exited a short time later and was arrested as well, police said.

The pair planned to steal catalytic converters, police said. They were booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

About three hours later, police responded to a construction site at 15 N. Grant Street after an employee of Bouten Construction noticed on security cameras that someone was on the property.

Officers responded to find a man in dark clothing opening a fence with tools and bags, police said.

The man, identified as Jerry T. Parsons, 30, fled the scene leaving the tools behind but was arrested a short time later, police said.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

While officers were arresting Parsons, other officers checked the building under construction and noticed a man leave with several tools in his hands, police said. The man, identified as Dustin W. Fuller, 27, noticed police, dropped the tools and ran, police said.

Officers caught Fuller after a short foot pursuit. He was arrested and booked into jail on burglary and theft charges.