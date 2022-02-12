100 years ago in Spokane: A federal report killed any last dreams of an oil boom on the South Hill while also delivering a blunt critique of those who had hoped for one

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

The U.S. Geological Survey delivered its final devastating verdict, declaring that it was “folly to continue drilling” for oil in Spokane and vicinity.

No favorable geologic structures were found anywhere near Spokane.

The bureau’s report also detailed what can only be described as an unfounded oil mania in Spokane.

“In any oil excitement, the hope of sudden gain so upsets the mental balance of the average man that, having to choose between two opinions on the unfamiliar subject of geology, he is pretty sure to prefer the opinion that agrees best with what he wishes to believe,” the report said. “The self-styled ‘expert’ needs only to be optimistic enough and he will be accepted by the multitude at his own valuation and persons will invest their thousands on his say-so, who, in their cooler moments would hardly cash his personal check of $5.”

The report further stated that the Eastern Washington Oil Company’s well has “no hope of finding oil.” This was the well on the L’Ecuyer property in the Rockwood neighborhood that launched a monthslong bout of oil fever in Spokane.

From the architecture beat: The Second Church of Christ Scientist, at Indiana Avenue and Post Street, “must be numbered among the most beautiful in Spokane” as construction was drawing to a close.

It featured a dome ceiling and massive entryway columns. When finished, it would have a seating capacity of 650.

