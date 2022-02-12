A Grip on Sports: The rich rivalry between Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga looms tonight with the potential to harsh our mellow

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The calm before the commercials. That might be the best way to describe the Saturday of Super Bowl weekend. Though today should be anything but tranquil.

• The main reason for the lack of calmness – you can get it back by chanting “serenity now,” if you didn’t know – is tonight marks another chapter in the long-running soap opera that is Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga basketball.

The main characters have changed considerably over the years, but the directors have stayed the same, Randy Bennett and Mark Few.

They aren’t the tallest guys in the world but they certainly stand tall in the college basketball community. However, Bennett stumbled down a couple steps almost a decade ago when the NCAA caught the Gaels breaking recruiting rules. The punishment was severe, as were the violations.

That setback didn’t knock Saint Mary’s off course. If anything, the Gaels have stormed back since and the past few years have been the only team to really challenge Gonzaga consistently. Well, except for last season. Even then, in the midst of the Zags’ best season yet (and Saint Mary’s worst – 14-10 in 2020-21 – in the recent part of the Bennett era), the Gaels gave GU its best WCC battle outside of Provo.

Bennett’s team has already won 20 times this season. It is ranked, though that distinction will melt away if it doesn’t find a way to win tonight in the Kennel. And the Gaels have a good chance to make the NCAA tourney once again.

But the Bulldogs are of a different breed than its West Coast Conference brethren. They have been running away from everyone in league play, with the closest contest a 16-point home win over San Francisco. The Dons were able to slow the tempo in that one some three weeks ago, something no one else in conference has been able to do before or since.

The Gaels, however, are capable of such shenanigans. If they shoot well, take care of the ball and get back in transition. It’s the Bennett formula. Saint Mary’s is in the slowest 10 percent of all NCAA Division I schools in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted tempo metric. Gonzaga? They play the second fastest this season. All the while being the second-most efficient offense.

In other words, whoever gets to write tonight’s chapter in the Big Book of Basketball Tempo will control the outcome. As it should be.

• We always love it when colleges and universities honor women who helped change the nature of college athletics. As if those same women weren’t treated with an incredible lack of respect while they were in school.

Feting such folks is great. But how about an apology? Heck, when my wife was playing college basketball some 10 years after Title IX was instituted, UC Irvine still didn’t have an assistant for the women’s basketball coach. The players had an awful locker room, the practice times were all at the whim of the men and the equipment, well, sucked.

Heck, their statistics aren’t even recognized by the university. It’s as if they don’t want anyone to know about that dark period.

It’s easy to honor the stars. It’s harder to admite, hey, this bastion of knowledge and change had little of the former concerning women and sports and wouldn’t do the latter until forced to by the courts. We’re sorry.

