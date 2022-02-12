Ideas for last-minute Valentine’s Day weekend plans

It’s understandable if some people are going over the top with Valentine’s Day this year since last February was spent in lockdown as vaccines were starting to be disseminated. There’s plenty to do and much to purchase to mark the mid-month holiday.

The Coeur d’Alene Resort (cdaresort.com) is offering a couple’s retreat through Monday. The special features passes to the outdoor infinity pool Sunday through Monday. Relax in the giant hot tub while staring at the icy lake with chilled drinks. The Valentine Romance Night on the Lake package includes a $100 dining credit for any of the resort’s restaurants.

There is also a Valentine’s Spa Romance package that includes a pair of 50-minute spa services. The Galentine’s Day special includes lakeside accommodations, two 50-minute spa services, with the option of a facial, massage or pedicure and room service mimosa brunch. There are chef-curated menus for Valentine’s Day at Beverly’s and Dockside, as well.

Northern Quest Resort & Casino (northernquest.com) is offering room packages with La Rive Spa, which offers a couples candlelit massage with a bottle of champagne. There’s also a package with an aromatherapy bath.

Masselow’s Steakhouse is offering a four-course dinner Sunday and Monday. Prime bone-in ribeye, prime-aged New York strip, sea bass, duck and filet mignon and prawn are among the entree choices.

Go Mediterranean at Hunt Spokane (huntspokane.com), which is serving a Spanish-themed six-course dinner with a wine pairing on Valentine’s Day. The Spokane Club’s (spokaneclub.org) annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Dinner in the Cutter, a four-course experience, is scheduled. Other Valentine’s Day dinner options downtown include Zona Blanca (limefishsalt.com and eventbrite.com) and Tavolata (ethanstowellrestaurants.com), as well as a Valentine’s Day celebration at the Wonder Building.

For those who would like to stay home, there’s Spokandy Chocolatier (spokandy.com), which has been around for more than a century. Indulge in an array of delights, from milk and dark chocolate to English Almond Toffee crafted from pure cane sugar and butter blended with almonds. It is borderline addictive.

For those who would like to take their chocolate experience in a different direction, there’s Green Road’s CBD Chocolate Bar (greenroads.com). The treat is an artisanal dark chocolate bar handcrafted in small batches and infused with 180 mg of CBD from American-farmed hemp.

If CBD is your thing, check out products by Heylo (heylocannabis.com) sold at Cinder (cindersmoke.com). Items include jams, extracts, lubricants and vapes.

And if you’re single or would rather be alone, pick up some books from Auntie’s Bookstore (auntiesbooks.com) or purchase some vinyl from 4000 Holes (facebook.com/bob4000angel). Two ideas: The Rolling Stones’ “Dead Flowers” and Tom Perotta’s latest page-turner “The Abstinence Teacher.”