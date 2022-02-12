Man shot and killed, woman wounded in Post Falls; suspect then reportedly shoots himself in Coeur d’Alene

A man is suspected of shooting and killing another man and wounding a woman Friday night in Post Falls before shooting himself in Coeur d’Alene, according to the Post Falls Police Department.

Residents on Columbine Court called 911 at 11:15 p.m. to report a shooting, a Post Falls police news release said. The suspect allegedly forced his way into a residence on the 2100 block of Columbine Court. He shot a woman and then shot a man multiple times before fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle, officers said.

Officers treated the woman when they arrived and she was then taken to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, the release said. She was in stable condition Saturday morning. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department located the suspect in the area of Ninth Street and Best Avenue, officers said. The vehicle was stopped and the suspect reportedly shot himself. He was taken to Kootenai Health and was undergoing treatment as of Saturday morning.

No names have been released and officers believe the suspect and the victims knew each other, officers said. They said there is no threat to the public.

The release said the incident is under investigation .