NO. 2 GONZAGA 74, NO. 22 SAINT MARY’S 58
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 12, 2022
No. 2 Gonzaga 74, No. 22 Saint Mary’s 58
FG FT Reb SM (CAL.) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bowen 35 2-5 0-0 0-2 2 0 5
Tass 34 6-15 2-2 1-5 1 2 14
Johnson 31 2-10 2-2 0-6 2 3 6
Marciulionis 15 1-6 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Ducas 37 5-10 0-0 0-5 1 2 12
Kuhse 31 6-9 2-2 0-5 5 3 16
Mullins 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Saxen 6 1-3 1-3 0-1 0 2 3
Fotu 5 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-59 7-9 2-26 12 13 58
Percentages: FG .390, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Ducas 2-4, Kuhse 2-4, Bowen 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Tass 0-1, Marciulionis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ducas, Tass). Turnovers: 6 (Marciulionis 3, Ducas, Kuhse, Tass). Steals: 3 (Johnson, Kuhse, Marciulionis). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 35 5-10 0-0 1-13 2 2 11
Timme 35 11-16 2-4 1-8 5 1 25
Bolton 34 2-7 1-2 0-2 0 2 5
Nembhard 36 6-11 4-5 1-8 7 2 16
Strawther 34 4-7 0-0 0-1 1 0 11
Hickman 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Watson 10 1-2 1-2 0-2 0 1 3
Sallis 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-55 8-13 3-34 16 9 74
Percentages: FG .545, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Strawther 3-5, Hickman 1-1, Timme 1-1, Holmgren 1-2, Bolton 0-1, Nembhard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Holmgren 3, Sallis, Timme, Watson). Turnovers: 9 (Timme 3, Holmgren 2, Bolton, Hickman, Strawther, Watson). Steals: 5 (Holmgren 2, Strawther 2, Bolton). Technical Fouls: None.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.