Prep roundup: Dylan Darling lifts Central Valley boys into 4A semi; Kendall Omlin paces Ferris girls over Southridge

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys District 8 4A

Central Valley 60, Chiawana 56: Dylan Darling scored 29 points, Daniel Crowley added 19 and the Bears (14-6) beat the visiting Riverhawks (13-8) in a first-round game.

CV came from eight points down with an 18-6 fourth quarter surge. The Bears travel to Mid-Columbia Conference champ Kamiakin for a semifinal on Tuesday.

Richland 70, Lewis and Clark 47: Jordan Valencia-Alvarado scored 15 points, Josh Woodard added 14 and the Bombers (18-3) beat the visiting Tigers (8-13) in a firs-round game.

Richland faces GSL champion Gonzaga Prep on Tuesday. Ashton Sieveke had 12 points for LC, which falls into a loser-out on Tuesday.

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 80, North Central 42: Chapel Smith and Andrew Rayment scored 16 points apiece and the Wildcats (18-4) beat the visiting Wolfpack (6-15) in a first-round game.

Mt. Spokane hosts Ferris in a semifinal on Tuesday. Gelonni Ervin led NC with 10 points. The Wolfpack faces Walla Walla in a loser-out.

Ferris 69, Walla Walla 56: Trayce Atkins scored 24 points and the visiting Saxons (16-5) beat the Blue Devils (10-12) in a first-round game.

Kennewick 78, University 59: The Lions (14-8) beat the Titans (12-10) in a first-round game. U-Hi falls into a loser-out on Tuesday at Hermiston.

District 7 2B

St. George’s 64, Kettle Falls 41: Mason Zarlingo scored 14 points and the Dragons (11-11) eliminated the Bulldogs (5-17) at West Valley HS. St. George’s faces Reardan in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 63, Chewelah 50: Chase Galbreath scored 14 points and the Broncos (12-10) eliminated the visiting Cougars (1-17) at West Valley. James McCrae led Chewelah with 16 points. LRS hosts Upper Columbia, which beat Asotin 60-57,in a loser-out on Tuesday.

District 7 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 76, Inchelium 33: Cooper Correia scored 19 points and the Warriors (13-3) beat the visiting Hornets (5-9) in a quarterfinal.

ACH advances to a semifinal Tuesday against Curlew, which beat Selkirk 35-28.

Wellpinit 83, Springdale 59: Wellpinit advances to a semifinal against Cusick, which topped Valley Christian 72-25.

District 9 1B

Sunnyside Christian 53, Oakesdale 30: Cole Wagenaar scored 18 points and the visiting Knights (16-5) beat the Nighthawks (13-6) in a semifinal. Ryan Henning had 14 points for Oakesdale, which faces Liberty Christian in a loser-out on Wednesday.

DeSales 59, Tekoa-Rosalia 33: The Irish (18-3) beat the Timberwolves (11-7) in a semifinal. TR faces Yakama Nation in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Liberty Christian 67, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 39: The Eagles (9-11) were eliminated by the Patriots (12-7).

Yakama Tribal 45, Pomeroy 42: The Pirates (10-10) were eliminated by the Eagles (10-7).

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 67, Lakeland 60: Cameren Cope scored 25 points and the Vikings (14-3, 8-2) beat the Hawks (8-8, 3-5) in an Inland Empire league game. Bryce Henry led Lakeland with 18 points.

Girls 4A

Richland 64, Lewis and Clark 29: Kaylee Fox scored 24 points, Macie Milum added 18 points and the visiting Bombers (15-6) beat the Tigers (10-10) in first-round game. Brooklyn Jenson had 10 points for LC, which plays in a loser-out on Thursday.

3A

Ferris 71, Southridge 45: Kendall Omlin scored 19 points and the Saxons (17-4) beat the visiting Suns (5-16) in a first-round game. Elliott Hencz had 16 points and Kayla Jones added 15 for Ferris, which travels to Hermiston for a semifinal on Tuesday.

Kennewick 69, Mt. Spokane 48: Haylee Johnson scored 20 points, Dylyn Dress added 18 and the Lions (10-11) topped the visiting Wildcats (8-13) in a first-round game. Sloane Gardner scored 14 points with four 3-pointers for Mt. Spokane, which hosts Cheney in a loser-out on Tuesday.

District 7 2B

St. George’s 62, Davenport 46: The Dragons (12-9) eliminated the Gorillas (6-15). St. George’s faces Upper Columbia (6-6), which knocked out Chewelah (1-15) 50-33, in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46, Asotin 31: The Broncos (10-13) eliminated the Panthers (3-16). LRS hosts Northwest Christian (0-10), which advanced via forfeit, in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Idaho

Post Falls 52, Owyhee 39: The Trojans (18-7) eliminated the Storm (14-13) in the 5A state play-in game at Grangeville HS.

Weiser 32, Timberlake 23: The Wolverines (19-7) eliminated the Tigers (16-7) in the 3A state play-in game at Grangeville HS.

Wallace 45, Clearwater Valley 38: The Miners (16-4) eliminated the Rams (15-9) in the 1AD1 state play-in game at Post Falls HS.

Deary 63, Clark Fork 30 The Mustangs (15-5) eliminated the Wampus Cats (4-11) in the 1AD2 state play-in game at Lake City HS.

Wrestling

WIAA Region 2 4A: Central Valley had five winners and three seconds to place first with 242 points at Redmond HS.

Bennett Beard (106), Blaine Beard (120), Terran Manson (126), Hunter Williams (152) and Riley Phillips (195) all took top honors. Noah Holman (160) won for Gonzaga Prep, which placed eighth and Lewis and Clark finished 10.

WIAA Region 4 3A: Mead had five individual winners and placed first with 345.5 points at Hermiston HS. University (310.5) was second and Mt. Spokane (218.5) finished fourth.

James Mason (113), Cole Turner (132), Jonathan Mason (152), Deklen Agloinga (182) and Jakob Conners (220) all won their weight classes for Mead.

Other GSL winners were University’s Tyler Walker (120) and Q’veli Quintanilla (145), North Central’s Kenndyl Mobley (126), Mt. Spokane’s Hudson Buth (138) and Jerom Liljenquist (195).

WIAA Region 4 2A: Pullman finished in fourth place with 109 team points and five Greyhounds qualified for state at Ellensburg HS.

Aydin Peltier (120) and Ivan Acosta (138) won their classes and Gabriel Smith (152) placed second.

Shadle Park and West Valley tied for fifth. Shadle’s Zach Lopez (132) and WV’s Logan Utecht (126) won their respective weight classes.

WIAA Region 2 1A: Lakeside placed second with 120 points at Royal HS. Deer Park (111.5) finished second and Colville (86) was sixth.

Northeast A winners included Deer Park’s Nathan Gregory (126) and Bryon Newby (182) and Freeman’s Owen Orndorff (220). Toppenish dominated with 390 points and had eight individual winners.

WIAA Region 2 2B/1B: Jeshua Cwik (182) placed second to help Liberty finish fifth at Warden HS. Reardan placed sixth, Davenport seventh and Chewelah ninth.

WIAA Region 4 Girls: University’s Libby Roberts won in the 105-pound weight class and Rogers’ Ellabelle Taylor (110) placed second at Ephrata HS. Mead placed 13th, Rogers was 19th and U-Hi finished 23rd.