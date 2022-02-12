Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga hosts No. 22 Saint Mary’s for first ranked WCC matchup of the season

Second half

5:10 - GU 65, SMC 54: Gonzaga calls a timeout as Tass misses an easy look to cut the lead to single digits. The Zags haven’t scored in the last 3:36 minutes.

8:01 - GU 65, SMC 50: Both teams trade baskets in the highest scoring offensive burst of the game.

Nembhard is up to 14 points with 7 rebounds and 6 assists, while Saint Mary’s guard Kuhse has 16 points with 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

11:36 - GU 55, SMC 40: The Gaels trim the Zags’ lead to 13, but Timme makes a layup while being fouled at the U12 media timeout. He will have a chance to bring his scoring high to 25 at the free throw line when play resumes.

Saint Mary’s have made 5 of its last 7 shots from the field.

14:37 - GU 51, SMC 32: Gonzaga still rolling at the U16 media timeout.

The Zags’ starters have been its only players to score, as Timme leads with 22 and Holmgren adds 11.

17:42 - GU 47, SMC 26: Strawther makes a 3-pointer in transition to give the Zags an 8-0 run over the last minute and Saint Mary’s takes a timeout.

Timme is up to 20 points, opening the period with an and-1, and the Gaels will be searching for answers on defense to slow the Zags down.

Visitors Jared McCain and Dusty Stromer have new seats in the @ZagKennelClub for the second half. pic.twitter.com/bchUzr9cik — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 13, 2022

Halftime

Gonzaga’s slow start was followed with a strong finish to the first half.

After missing five of its first six attempts from the field, the Zags closed the period making six of its last seven to take a 13-point lead over Saint Mary’s.

The Gaels set the pace in the beginning, but the Bulldogs settled in and outscored SMC 23-11 in the final 10 minutes.

Drew Timme is continuing his dominance over the Gaels with 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting and the Zags’ lone 3-pointer. Chet Holmgren has been a factor on the defensive end with three blocks and a steal to go with his six points and six rebounds.

SMC is shooting 28.6% from the field and is 1 of 8 on 3-pointers, while Gonzaga is 50% and 1 of 6.

Impact performance

First half

3:41 - GU 28, SMC 19: Gonzaga creates some separation going into the final media timeout, as its been the Timme and Nembhard show through most of the first half.

Timme has 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting and the Zags’ lone 3-pointer, as Nembhard adds 8 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Gonzaga is up to 44% shooting from the field, while Saint Mary’s continues to struggle at 32%.

7:48 - GU 17, SMC 14: Gonzaga retakes the lead and Nembhard adds to it with a crossover-to-dunk finish.

Nembhard has four points with four rebound and two assists to add to Timme’s team-high eight points on 4 of 5 shooting.

The Gaels are controlling the pace though, playing tenacious defense and holding the Zags to 8 of 20 shooting. Neither team has made a 3-pointer.

10:53 - SMC 12, GU 11: Saint Mary’s takes the lead at the U12 media timeout, as Tass scores the Gaels’ last basket on a sky hook.

SMC is on a 6-0 run and the Zags have made 1 of their last 7 attempts, coming on a Holmgren ally-oop over 2:00 of game time ago.

15:35 - GU 4, SMC 2: Slow going early, as the first seven attempts from the field miss before Saint Mary’s opens the scoring on a basket from Tass.

Timme answers on the other end and Nembhard adds the only other made points at the U16 media timeout.

The Zags are 2 of 7 from the field, while the Gaels are 1 of 6. Both teams have missed two 3-point attempts.

Starting 5

Pregame

After one of the most grueling nonconference schedules in the country, it’s been nearly two months since Gonzaga faced a ranked opponent.

That changes tonight when the No. 2 Bulldogs (20-2, 9-0 West Coast) host No. 22 Saint Mary’s at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, looking to defend its 13-game win streak.

The Gaels (20-5, 8-2) will likely drop out of the AP Top 25 poll without a win in the Kennel, after losing to Santa Clara 77-72 on Tuesday. Saint Mary’s had been on a 7-game win streak before the loss, but bounced back with a thumping 86-57 win over San Diego on Thursday.

The Gaels will be favored to finish WCC runner-up, as BYU has fallen off. Gonzaga is a 16 1/2 point favorite according to Vegas Insider Consensus.

#Gonzaga‘s victory margin in each of the Bulldogs’ 20 wins this season: 34, 12, 27, 42, 53, 20, 9, 25, 14, 46, 30, 34, 26, 32, 16, 34, 32, 30, 33, 38. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 11, 2022

In their first 10 games, the Zags had only 1 game where less than 50% of their points didn’t come from near the basket. In their last 12, they’ve had 7. This goes to show the massive shift the team has made while sustaining their elite offensive goals 📈📊 @ZagMBB pic.twitter.com/kCIBobEQJF — JG Trends (@jgtrends) February 11, 2022

Series history

Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s have often met for the WCC Championship the first week of March.

That was the case the last time the Gaels beat the Zags 60-47 in the 2019 WCC Tournament Championship. Since then, Gonzaga has won six games over Saint Mary’s, including two by over 20 points last year and a 78-55 win in the WCC Semifinal.

The Zags go into Saturday’s game with the longest home winning streak in the country. The team that last beat Gonzaga in the Kennel? Who else, but Saint Mary’s 74-71 on Jan. 18, 2018.

Team stats

SMC Gonzaga Points 70.6 90.8 Points allowed 59.1 64.6 Field goal pct. 46.5 53.5 Rebounds 34.3 42.6 Assists 14.2 19.2 Blocks 2.4 5.9 Steals 6.9 6.9 Streak Won 1 Won 13

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Matthias Tass (SMC) 12.8 57.1 78.9 Drew Timme (GU) 17.4 60.2 68.9 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Matthias Tass (SMC) 6.2 3.9 2.3 Chet Holmgren (GU) 9.1 7.5 1.6 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Tommy Kuhse (SMC) 3.5 2.0 27.2 Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5.2 1.8 29.4

Game preview

Saint Mary’s takes shot at interrupting Gonzaga’s unbeaten West Coast Conference run So, welcome back to the good ’ole days, sort of. The Gaels, after a rare down year last season and a rare finish outside the top two in 2020, are back in their familiar role as Gonzaga’s closest pursuer entering Saturday’s night clash at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more »

Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s key matchup: Drew Timme, Matthias Tass renew acquaintances Drew Timme is chatty on and off the basketball court. He can be seen talking with opponents as teammates attempt free throws. He visited with an opposing head coach on the sideline for 15 minutes during pregame warmups. So it comes as no surprise that Timme knows Saint Mary’s counterpart Matthias Tass beyond a customary pregame handshake. | Read more »

More on the Zags

Gonzaga-Pacific takeaways: Drew Timme rediscovers offensive rhythm, feel in Pacific win Early on in West Coast Conference play, Drew Timme set a high bar for himself in terms of personal offensive efficiency, making 34 of 52 (65%) field goals through Gonzaga’s first three games and converting 20 consecutive shots at one point during a two-game stretch against BYU and Santa Clara. | Read more »

Former Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs returns to the Kennel, says ‘warm welcome means the world’ Jalen Suggs experienced a full house at the McCarthey Athletic Center on his recruiting visit, but he wasn’t able to play in front of 6,000 Gonzaga fans during his one season as a Zag because of COVID-19 restrictions. Suggs wasn’t in uniform during his surprise visit for the Gonzaga-Pacific game Thursday, but the Orlando Magic rookie soaked up a packed Kennel and even did his part by standing and cheering from the front row for the majority of the game. | Read more »