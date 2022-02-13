Court documents: Gun involved in November ATF shooting in Spokane was purchased illegally by suspected drug dealer

A gun recovered at the site of an apparent armed robbery that ended in the shooting of a federal agent in Spokane in November has been linked to a suspected drug dealer living in Pend Oreille County.

Kenneth R. Gazzaway II, 48, faces two charges of lying on documents used to purchase firearms. According to court records, Gazzaway said he was not an “unlawful user” of drugs on a form he completed to buy a Glock pistol in August 2021, though he was contacted by law enforcement multiple times in the subsequent months with drugs and paraphernalia.

Authorities investigating a shooting at the Motel 6 west of downtown on Nov. 5 recovered the pistol. During the incident, an unnamed Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent was shot, as well as Randy Holmes, who now also faces charges related to the incident.

The criminal complaint against Gazzaway indicates the gunfire was exchanged after Holmes attempted to rob the undercover ATF agent at gunpoint.

Federal authorities have linked three guns purchased by Gazzaway over a two-month period beginning in June 2021 to crimes conducted less than 100 days later.

“When several short ‘time-to-crime’ traces involve the same individual, or when a short ‘time-to-crime’ trace is coupled with multiple sales information, this may be an indication of illegal firearms trafficking activity,” wrote David Redemann, a special agent with the ATF, in a sworn statement supporting federal charges against Gazzaway.

Leading up to and after the shooting in November, Gazzaway had several run-ins with local law enforcement.

Gazzaway was arrested on Sept. 24, a month-and-a-half before the ATF shooting, on unrelated suspicion of possessing a stolen firearm. During that stop, authorities found 30 pills laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid and popular street drug, as well as a ledger that seemed to indicate drug deals. Gazzaway was released from jail after a court appearance.

In October, deputies with the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gazzaway’s Newport home on an assault charge.

Police talked to Gazzaway three more times in December, including an incident Dec. 29 at a Spokane Valley hardware store when he was reported “dancing around his truck wearing a T-shirt only.” Deputies found 7.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a revolver in a bag in the car. Gazzaway said the bag wasn’t his.

In January, Gazzaway was arrested on suspicion he violated an order barring him from contacting the victim in the assault case at his Newport home in October. Under questioning from ATF agents, Gazzaway admitted he’d lied about his drug use on the firearm purchase forms, according to the statement.

“I check no, I ain’t going to check yes, then you won’t let me have my guns … Come on! Of course I check no,” Gazzaway is quoted as saying under questioning. He said three of the guns he had purchased using the forms had been stolen.

Gazzaway appeared in federal court in Spokane on Thursday afternoon, where he pleaded not guilty to the allegations in the criminal complaint. He was in custody of the Spokane County Jail on Friday afternoon.

Holmes, who faces charges of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer and illegal possession of a firearm, is also in custody of the Spokane County Jail.