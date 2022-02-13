Dr. Dawn DeWitt: Commissioners played politics with public health

Dr. Dawn DeWitt

The Spokane County Medical Society is gravely concerned about the implementation of the new legislation and changes to the Spokane Board of Health. The society represents a huge percentage of the physicians (M.D./D.O.) and physician assistants in Spokane. Our members deliver clinical care to most Spokane residents (including “greater” Spokane). Physicians with an M.D. or D.O. degree (and preferably experience with public health or an MPH) represent the highest and most appropriate expertise to ensure the health and safety of our community, and per the new legislation, the health care community should be represented appropriately. We have specific concerns that we hope the commissioners will address as they make future decisions.

When Gonzaga’s basketball team chooses players to attempt to reach the Final Four at the NCAA Tournament, it wouldn’t choose a tennis player, even a great one, for the team – because it wouldn’t win. This pandemic has killed more than 900,000 Americans, our relatives, friends, neighbors and patients. The current estimate for risk of death among people who remain unvaccinated is just under 10%. Imagine if the health board had made the decision not to support vaccination resources for Spokane. We could have lost well over 10% of our community members to the pandemic – not to mention the disaster that would have occurred if/when our health care system was completely overwhelmed. We need the very best public health experts to help us navigate the current and future challenges related to the pandemic and other public health issues (clean, safe air and water, access to safe public infrastructure that supports health, excellent medical care).

The county commissioners have excluded highly qualified M.D. physician candidates with extensive experience, including a physician from a highly regarded community health organization that focuses on medically underserved populations in our community. Instead, they have chosen a naturopathic physician. Naturopaths make up less than 5% of doctors in Spokane County, while M.D.s and D.O.s are 95% of our doctors. Naturopaths also do not have the extensive evidence-based medical training of M.D.s and D.O.s who are on the front lines of fighting the pandemic in emergency rooms, urgent care centers and ICUs. Finally, the last naturopath the county commissioners chose for the board expressed opinions about recommended practices (masks, vaccinations, and social distancing) that conflicted with the policies of his own American Association of Naturopathic Physicians’ pandemic response.

The board should have broad, fair and equitable representation to ensure that it can fulfill its duties to the citizens of greater Spokane and oversee delivery of the “best practice” standards of public health action in our community by allocating resources strategically and appropriately. Shrinking the board from 12 to eight members consolidates decision-making about public health issues to a smaller number of people, who control public health funding. A smaller board runs contrary to the spirit of the new law, which was designed to expand representation of stakeholders on the board. By shrinking the board, the county commissioners have eliminated representation from Spokane and Spokane Valley.

We had hoped that the commissioners would scrupulously avoid acting in a politically biased manner in reviewing nominations and appointing members. Going forward, we hope that newly appointed members will support best practice standards of public health and medical care as determined by experts in the field.

Dr. Dawn DeWitt is a board-certified internist and president of the Spokane County Medical Society.