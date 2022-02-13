Valentine’s Day coloring contest winners: Shades of love

There are so many creative ways to show love.

That’s what the judges learned from the young artists who entered this year’s Valentine’s Day coloring contest. Among the bright and cheerful hearts, a few rose to the top.

In the 4-and-younger category, Jaxon Roullier wowed judges with his cute Pikachu. Jaxon is 4 and lives in Chattaroy.

Judges admired 4-year-old Reagan Hinz’s bold colors, plus her use of glitter, googly eyes and feathers. Kein Jenkin, 3, attracted attention with Froot Loops and a cool painting technique. Reagan lives in Spokane, Kein in Spokane Valley.

In the 5-to-8 age group, Dovey Allgood’s bright and cheerful valentine really popped. Dovey is 7 and lives in Winthrop.

The judges were also taken with Weston Lascik’s creative collage heart and Lindsey Rink’s adorable cupid. Both are 8; Weston lives in Mead, Lindsey in Spokane.

In the 9-to-12 group, Henry Reuter impressed with his well-drawn skater enjoying the ice ribbon. Henry is 12 and lives in Spokane.

Spring has sprung in 10-year-old Laine McHardy’s heart. And 11-year-old Adriana Quiroga created an adorably feline valentine. Laine lives in Spokane, Adriana in Greenacres.

The winners will receive gift certificates to Mobius Spokane.

Many thanks to all who entered the coloring contest. All of the entries are on display in the windows of The Spokesman-Review on Monroe Street between Sprague and Riverside avenues.