Wild animal killed Boise family’s dog in Foothills backyard, Fish and Game reports

By Nicole Blanchard The Idaho Statesman

BOISE – A Boise family’s dog was attacked and killed by a wild animal in their Foothills backyard, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release.

Officials said a resident let two dogs into their partially fenced backyard in the Highlands neighborhood northwest of Hulls Gulch on Jan. 29. The dogs ran to the back corner of the yard “beyond a shrubbed property edge,” and the owner heard one of the dogs yelp shortly afterward.

The owner used a flashlight to try to locate their 5-pound dog, but instead found blood and fur where the dogs had been. The flashlight also illuminated an animal’s glowing eyes in the distance.

Fish and Game said they’re unable to confirm what kind of wildlife may have killed the dog but noted that there have been multiple encounters in the area with dog-aggressive coyotes in recent months. The most recent incident occurred in a backyard in the same neighborhood as the January attack and involved an 80-pound dog that survived a coyote attack.

At least one other dog has been killed by coyotes in the Hulls Gulch area in the last year. Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Wildlife Manager Ryan Walrath said in the news release that coyotes are entering their breeding season, which means they may be more aggressive toward dogs and people.

The agency also warned that coyotes can be more aggressive in the spring when they’re protecting dens and pups.

“There is a biological reason behind coyotes behaving more aggressively during this time of year, and that applies not just to this neighborhood but to any areas on the urban-foothill interface where coyotes might be present,” Walrath said.

Fish and Game encouraged homeowners in the area to avoid leaving dogs outside unsupervised, try to fully enclose backyards and turn on outdoor lights at night. The agency also advised taking pets outside on a leash when it’s dark out. Hikers can carry bear spray or noisemakers to deter coyotes and should consider keeping dogs on leash on trails.