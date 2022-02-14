4 displaced following Palisades Park house fire

A home near Palisades Park west of Spokane is a total loss following a house fire Monday afternoon.

The fire at 5906 W. Fifth Ave. was reported around 4:26 p.m. by someone driving by, said Ken Johnson, fire chief for Spokane County Fire District 10. Nobody was home at the time of the fire; firefighters were working to confirm whether any pets were inside, Johnson said. No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the house.

Johnson said firefighters needed around 40 minutes to knock down the fire. At around 6 p.m., it was unclear to responding firefighters how or where exactly the fire started.

Johnson said the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the four residents, including three children, displaced by the blaze. According to county property records, the listed owner of the double-wide West Fifth Avenue home is Donna Dean. The structure was built in 1980.

The house is located down a narrow driveway several yards off West Fifth Avenue. Johnson said spacing constraints along the driveway and West Fifth Avenue challenged responders, as did the availability of water.

“There’s no hydrants in the area, so they have to travel a ways to get water. We’re using four different water supply tenders to help supply the fire,” he said. “Obviously having people coming down this road causes congestion, so we have to be careful not to clog this up.”

Responding departments included fire crews out of Spokane, Fairchild Air Force Base and Spokane County Fire District 3.