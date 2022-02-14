Gonzaga-Pepperdine key matchup: Surging Houston Mallette averaging 20 points over last four games
UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 15, 2022
MALIBU, Calif. – Even in a losing effort, a strong individual performance against an opponent of Gonzaga’s caliber has the ability to do wonders for a player’s self-confidence.
More than a month after having one such outing, Pepperdine’s Houston Mallette is still playing as if he has the ultimate belief in himself and his game.
Only a handful of players have scored 20 points against the Zags this season, but the freshman guard joined the club on Jan. 8 in Spokane, scoring a game-high 21 in a 117-83 loss to fourth-ranked Gonzaga. Although the Waves couldn’t match GU’s high-octane offense in the 34-point loss, Mallette made 50% of his shots from the field (6 of 12), connected on four 3-pointers (4 of 7) and didn’t miss a free throw (5 of 5).
Mallette’s confidence surged in the first game against GU, but it may be at an all-time high this week as Pepperdine prepares for its second game with the Bulldogs, who are now ranked No. 1 in the country. Two days after the freshman guard scored 23 points against San Francisco, he totaled a career-high 31 against BYU – outings that earned the Alameda, California, native West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week honors.
It may be a rare example of a player winning weekly WCC honors despite his team losing twice, but Mallette was more than deserving after making 17 of 23 (74%) from the field, 7 of 11 (63%) from the 3-point line and going 13 of 16 (81%) from the free-throw line. Mallette’s 31 points against BYU – the fourth most by a Pepperdine freshman in school history – came on 9-of-10 shooting inside the arc and 5 of 6 on 3s.
In the first Gonzaga-Pepperdine matchup, the Bulldogs stuck their bigger backcourt defenders on the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Mallette. Point guard Andrew Nembhard got the assignment early, but wing Julian Strawther took over at various points, usually when Nembhard went to the bench.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.