Letters for Feb. 14, 2022

You’ve got mail, McMorris Rodgers

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, you’ve got mail. Despite her nay vote, the House passed the Postal Service Reform Act of 2021 by a vote of 342 to 92. This act will make the U.S. Postal Service more financially stable and sustainable, which will be a good thing for the state of Washington. CMR, check your mail.

Timothy J. Lape

Spokane Valley

Difference between opinion and lie

Sue Lani Madsen (“Irony abounds in election integrity debate,” Feb. 3) fails to distinguish between an opinion and a lie. We haven’t heard Donald Trump say it’s his opinion he won the election. Likewise, most political columnists like Madsen don’t say it’s their opinion. They simply use or quote a source who is lying.

Madsen implies that free speech allows us to lie by calling it an opinion. Today, we view anything political as a lie as our starting point for a discussion. Perhaps you remember Republicans saying that COVID was created by Democrats to make Trump look bad. Actually, I see Trump yelling “fire” in a crowded theater and later standing on the sidewalk holding a gasoline can.

“Election integrity” is Republican code for voter suppression. The assumption is that any voter irregularity is an attempt by Democrats to cause Republican candidates to lose an election. Less votes by Democrats equals more election integrity. Laws that change how votes are counted and who certifies the election will cause Democrats to lose. Picture an election in which rural Republican votes are counted and urban votes for Democrats are declared fraudulent. That’s the new Republican form of election integrity.

Pete Scobby

Newport, Wash.