Love Stories: Sue and Bruce Bruscia

By Sue Bruscia For The Spokesman-Review

There he was – standing in the door of the classroom. He had a pleasant demeanor and was a nice “Italian-looking” young man. I was a teacher and single mom of a little girl. I was preparing the next day’s lessons for my third- and fourth-grade students for the following day. “May I help you?” I asked.

“My name is Bruce Bruscia,” he replied. “I wanted to stop in and let you know that I have two sons – one in kindergarten and one in first grade, that will be coming here to school after the Christmas break. We are moving to Shuteye Ranch down the road.”

I exchanged a few pleasantries and assured him that we would be looking forward to having Anthony and Craig as students at Spring Valley School – a four-room country school in the foothills of the Sierra Mountains in Madera County, California. Assuming that I was speaking to a married man, I gave the chance encounter no further thought.

Sure enough, the first day of school in 1975, two adorable dark-haired boys showed up that morning. They were in the primary room next door. At lunchtime that day, my friend Marilyn, who was the primary teacher, came in. I remember her comment about the two new boys being “ring tail twisters!” Those are just the kind I’ve always enjoyed teaching! By the end of that week, three of their female cousins had also showed up. In one week’s time, the primary room doubled in size due to the Bruscia family!

The following week, Donna, the mom of one of the girls came to apply for a job. She was a teacher, too, but since all four positions were filled, they hired her on to be an aide at the school. She was placed in my room for the first week, and we became good friends. She told me all about her “little” brother who had been left alone to raise the two boys. She informed me that I probably wouldn’t be interested because he was too young for me! I jokingly said that I’d try anything once! (However, at that point, I’d given up on men).

As the weeks went by, I gave this man no more thought. Come spring, I noticed that he was around school more often, as a volunteer coach for the baseball team. One day, as I was out watching a ballgame, he came up to talk, and asked if we could finish the conversation over dinner the following Saturday evening. I was so taken by surprise, that I said “Yes”! That was the beginning of a 45-year relationship.

On June 19, 1976, I became Mrs. Bruce Bruscia. I also became “mom” to Anthony and Craig, along with my daughter, Kylee. Putting two families together definitely was challenging! They say that opposites attract, but we were too much alike – Type A’s with hot tempers and a good bit of stubbornness! We certainly clashed a lot in those early days! We were anything but the “Brady Bunch!” Finally, we realized that we needed help! Our associate pastor came to the rescue to meet with us and help us get on a better track! One thing he insisted that we do was to pray together on a regular basis! I can’t even begin to tell you what that did for us as a couple! It was impossible to pray with him each morning, and then get out of bed and start nagging! After a few months, we could feel the closeness binding us together! In fact, we were actually enjoying each other again and feeling closer than ever! After some years, we were even recruited to teach marriage classes, counsel other struggling couples, and speak at marriage retreats. Having the Lord in the center has been fantastic!

The years went by, and our children grew up, found their way in the world and started having families of their own. We enjoyed each step of the journey but felt called to take a huge step of faith. We began doing short-term mission trips in different parts of the world, including lots of work with orphans in Romania. We felt the call to adopt some older children who needed a home. In 2005, we became foster parents to two Sudanese young men – unaccompanied refugee minors. Though it was difficult at times, it was one of the most rewarding experiences of our life. We were Senior Citizens by now, and enjoying being soccer “Mom & Dad!”

We are retired now, and our Sudanese sons are on their own. We are thankful each day for one another, and we are truly best friends! The work we put in those many years ago, has paid off in more ways that we can mention!

We are still praying together, and thanking our Lord for the marriage and life together that He has allowed us to have!