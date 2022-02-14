Love Stories: Yolanda and Bryan Dooley

By Bryan Dooley For The Spokesman-Review

We are pre-high school sweethearts. We started “going together” as we used to say in 1975, married in 1983 and we will celebrate our 39th wedding anniversary this summer.

Yolanda has been the anchor of our marriage, raising two awesome kids, Brent and Bryanna, while a working military spouse; holding down our household while I was deployed numerous times, including a one-year remote to Southwest Asia, as an Air Force Officer and KC-135 Navigator.

We arrived here at Fairchild in September 2001 and I retired from the Air Force in 2007.

She is my best friend and confidant. I am a better man with her as my wife and partner for life.