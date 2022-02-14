Suspect in Post Falls domestic violence shooting identified

Post Falls police have identified the man they say fatally shot one man and wounded a woman Friday night before he shot himself in the head, the department said in a news release.

The Post Falls Police Department said Francis D. Gunseor, 35, was still under health guard at Kootenai Health but would soon be booked into Kootenai County public safety building on an outstanding warrant, according to a news release.

Charges from the shooting were still under consideration by the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the news release.

Police said they would release the name of the victim if charges in the shooting were filed, the news release said.

Police responded to the incident after

911 callers reported a shooting on the 2100 block of Columbine Court around 11:15 p.m.

The suspect was accused of forcing his way into the home and then shooting a man and a woman. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman as of Monday remained in stable condition at Kootenai Health, police said.

When police located the suspect later that night near Ninth Street and Best Avenue, he shot himself in the head.