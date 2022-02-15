Body retrieved from Spokane River last week was missing Cheney woman

A woman’s body retrieved Thursday from the Spokane River in the west part of town has been identified as Loghan Starbuck, a 25-year-old Cheney woman who had not been heard from since Dec. 17, according to the Cheney Police Department. A Cheney police report said an autopsy Friday confirmed her identification.

The Spokane Fire Department removed the body from the river near the Sans Souci mobile home park. Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys said Thursday that someone called 911 after seeing a body in the water.

Starbuck is the daughter of Chanin Starbuck, who was killed in 2011. Loghan’s father and Chanin’s husband, Clay Starbuck, was convicted in the murder. NBC News reported Loghan Starbuck and her siblings have maintained their father’s innocence in the case.