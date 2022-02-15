The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 34° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Body retrieved from Spokane River last week was missing Cheney woman

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 15, 2022

Loghan Starbuck, 25, has been identified as the woman whose body was pulled from the Spokane River by the Spokane Fire Department. (Cheney Police Department)
Loghan Starbuck, 25, has been identified as the woman whose body was pulled from the Spokane River by the Spokane Fire Department. (Cheney Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Loghan Starbuck, 25, has been identified as the woman whose body was pulled from the Spokane River by the Spokane Fire Department. (Cheney Police Department)
Loghan Starbuck, 25, has been identified as the woman whose body was pulled from the Spokane River by the Spokane Fire Department. (Cheney Police Department)

A woman’s body retrieved Thursday from the Spokane River in the west part of town has been identified as Loghan Starbuck, a 25-year-old Cheney woman who had not been heard from since Dec. 17, according to the Cheney Police Department. A Cheney police report said an autopsy Friday confirmed her identification.

The Spokane Fire Department removed the body from the river near the Sans Souci mobile home park. Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys said Thursday that someone called 911 after seeing a body in the water.

Starbuck is the daughter of Chanin Starbuck, who was killed in 2011. Loghan’s father and Chanin’s husband, Clay Starbuck, was convicted in the murder. NBC News reported Loghan Starbuck and her siblings have maintained their father’s innocence in the case.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety