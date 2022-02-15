Culinary Calendar for Feb. 16-23 – Vegan Italian cooking class, pho and Turkish delights

By Allyssa Dotson The Spokesman-Review

Culinary

This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Wine Wednesday Dinner Series – Dinner prepared by chef Steven and paired with three wines. Wednesdays through Feb. 23, 5 p.m. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $25 meal. (509) 869-1572.

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to create new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up to Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Cooking Class: Vegan Italian Cooking Class – Learn to make gnocchi marinara, vegan meatballs, stuffed mushrooms and hazelnut truffles. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Pho – Chef Lesa will be leading the class in making Vietnamese pho ga, a dish consisting of chicken, rice noodles and herbs. Also, tom rim, caramelized prawns served on a bed of rice, and the final dish is Vietnamese chicken wings. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Cooking Class: Turkish Delights – Chef Lesa will teach the class to make Sambousek, a ground beef egg roll with spiced yogurt sauce; shirazi salad, chicken, tomatoes, cucumber and lemon dressing; and the final dish will be a Turkish flatbread with a lemon and garlic hummus. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.