Patton Oswalt, David Archuleta postpone shows; Sam Hunt, Need to Breathe announce dates

There are two event postponements to report, and neither one of them is reportedly due to COVID-19.

Singer David Archuleta, winner of season 2 of “Star Search 2” and runner-up in season 7 of “American Idol” to David Cook, has canceled his date at the Bing Crosby Theater for the second time in two years.

Archuleta, who said his concert scheduled for Thursday is postponed, posted the following (edited) statement on his Instagram @davidarchie: “Hi, everyone, I hemorrhaged a vocal cord and have to let it heal so it doesn’t cause any further damage. I also have vocal nodules. This means that sadly I will have to postpone many upcoming shows until I know I’ve recovered to a healthy point to do performances.

“I’m going to follow the doctor’s guidance on how long it will be. I’m starting with 10 days of vocal rest and will have to see from there how the recovery goes and if I will be able to get back to the remaining shows on the tour. I’m so sorry to anyone who had bought tickets to the first shows and was looking forward to it, especially after already having to reschedule twice before due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I so appreciate your support and thank you for your patience. I’m sorry I am keeping you all waiting even longer. I hope you can understand that I have to rest to avoid causing further injury. My team is working diligently to find new dates for the postponed shows. We appreciate your understanding and patience. In the meantime, if you would like a refund, please contact the point of purchase. Stay tuned for more updates.”

Patton Oswalt

Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor and screenwriter Oswalt (“The Goldbergs,” “AP Bio,” “The King of Queens”) has rescheduled “Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready to Laugh?” originally set for Saturday at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox to Sunday, June 5.

Oswalt broke his foot in two places, prompting the postponement. All tickets will be honored for the new date. Info: foxtheaterspokane.org.

And ICYMI

Tickets are on sale for Sam Hunt at Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Sept. 17 at northernquest.com.

Tickets are on sale for Need to Breathe at First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 24 at ticketswest.com.

Tickets are on sale for Maxo Kream on March 5, Alec Benjamin on April 9 and Jinjer on April 19 at Knitting Factory at knittingfactory.com and ticketmaster.com.