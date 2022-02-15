Emergency medical helicopters respond to two serious injuries at North Idaho’s Silver Mountain

Emergency medical helicopters responded Sunday to two serious injuries at North Idaho’s Silver Mountain Resort.

At about 10:40 a.m. Sunday an 18-year-old man was injured in the resort’s terrain park, according to general manager Jeff Colburn. Ski patrol responded, assessed the man’s injuries and then called for a Life Flight helicopter.

“The sky was clear which allowed the helicopter to land on the mountain, and the person was transferred to their care,” Colburn said in an email.

At 1:40 p.m. a minor was injured on Silver Belt, an intermediate run. Ski patrol assessed injuries, transported the minor to the Mountain House and called Life Flight.

No other details were available, according to Colburn.

With little new snow and sunny weather the past few days, conditions at area mountains have gotten hard and icy.

“I don’t believe you can fully attribute the cause of either incident to conditions; however, the current snow pack is less forgiving when you do fall than when we have a lot of fresh, soft snow,” Colburn said. “We appreciate the efficiency and professionalism of our ski patrol team who were the first responders on these two incidents and were able to quickly get both patients to advanced medical care.”