Man found dead on side of road in Spokane Valley, deputies investigating

A man was found dead on the side of the road in Spokane Valley early Tuesday morning.

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 14100 block of East Fourth Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. after a caller reported a man lying on the ground near the side of the road, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders quickly confirmed the man was dead and secured the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe it may have been a hit-and-run but the investigation is in the early stages , the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies closed Fourth Avenue between South Evergreen and South Best Roads and asked the public to avoid the area.

The sheriff’s office asked residents of the immediate area to review their surveillance videos. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference #10018721.