Man hit by car on South Hill left with life-threatening injuries, driver cooperating
UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 15, 2022
A man was left with life-threatening injuries Monday night after he was hit by a car on Spokane’s South Hill.
Police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car near East 29th Avenue and South Ray Street at 8 p.m., according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.
He was taken to a local hospital.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Based on initial information, impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.
Spokane police spokesperson Julie Humphreys did not have an update on the man’s condition as of late Tuesday afternoon.
