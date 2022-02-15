Man hit by car on South Hill left with life-threatening injuries, driver cooperating

A man was left with life-threatening injuries Monday night after he was hit by a car on Spokane’s South Hill.

Police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car near East 29th Avenue and South Ray Street at 8 p.m., according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

He was taken to a local hospital.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Based on initial information, impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Spokane police spokesperson Julie Humphreys did not have an update on the man’s condition as of late Tuesday afternoon.