Man shot and killed earlier this month at Spokane Valley apartment complex identified

The man shot and killed Feb. 6 in Spokane Valley has been identified in court documents.

Joseph B. Quinn, 34, of Newport, died of a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death was homicide, according to Spokane County Medical Examiner Dr. Veena Singh in search warrant court documents.

Witnesses reported yelling and arguing at Village Square Apartments, 9310 E. Montgomery Ave., as well as multiple gunshots, that evening. Witnesses also reported seeing someone flee on foot, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Quinn was found breathing near the courtyard pool, the documents said.

Deputies attempted to render aid to the man shot, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities collected four 9 mm fired cartridge casings, bullets, brass knuckles and knives from the scene, the documents said.

Authorities searched for the suspect. Cpl. Mark Gregory said in a text message Tuesday night that the sheriff’s office does not have a suspect and continues to investigate.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Check, (509) 456-2233, and reference case No. 10015055.