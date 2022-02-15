Medical examiner identifies pedestrian who died from vehicle striking her in December in northeast Spokane

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who was struck by a vehicle and died in late December in northeast Spokane.

Juleah Marks, 29, died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center Dec. 31 from blunt force head injuries sustained Dec. 23 at the intersection of North Market Street and East Central Avenue, the office said in a news release.

The medical examiner ruled the crash as an accident.

Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs said Dec. 23 that Marks was reportedly walking in traffic at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7 a.m. She was listed in critical condition that day.

Briggs said in December the driver of the vehicle cooperated with police and there was no sign the driver was impaired.