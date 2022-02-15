Prep roundup: Ferris boys, Mead girls reach 3A district title game; Central Valley boys fall in 4A semifinal

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball District 8 4A

Kamiakin 65, Central Valley 62: Tyler Bilodeau scored 28 points and the Braves (19-2) beat the visiting Bears (15-7) in a semifinal. Dylan Darling led CV with 25 points and Nathan Rowell added 15. The Bears, who trailed by 13 at halftime, face Lewis and Clark in a loser-out at Mead HS on Thursday.

District 8 3A

Ferris 55, Mt. Spokane 50: Alec Roland scored 13 points and the Saxons (17-5) outlasted the Wildcats (18-5) in a 3A semifinal. Ferris faces Kennewick in the district title game on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Arena. Maverick Sanders led Mt. Spokane with 17 points. The Wildcats take on University in a loser-out at Rogers HS on Thursday.

Kennewick 58, Mead 49: Ayden Knapik scored 20 points and the Lions (14-8) topped the visiting Panthers (11-11) in a semifinal. Brycen Gardner scored 14 points for Mead, which faces Walla Walla in a loser-out on Thursday at East Valley HS.

University 88, Hermiston 60: Jeremiah Sibley scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and the visiting Titans (13-9) eliminated the Bulldogs (1-12). Timmy Brummett scored 19 points, while Tyler Nelson and Shane Skidmore had 17 apiece for U-Hi. Kyle Olsen led Hermiston with 25 points.

Walla Walla 84, North Central 63: The Blue Devils (11-11) eliminated the Wolfpack (6-16).

District 8 2A

Shadle Park 69, East Valley 59: Jake Wilcox scored 23 points, Kohlby Sorweide added 20 and the visiting Highlanders (6-15) eliminated the Knights (7-14) in a first-round game. Shadle faces top-seeded Pullman in a semifinal at University HS on Friday. Luke Holecek led East Valley with 20 points.

West Valley 49, Rogers 46: Turner Livingston scored 20 points with three 3-pointers and the Eagles (17-4) beat the visiting Pirates (1-19) in a first-round game. West Valley faces second-seeded Clarkston in a semifinal at University HS on Friday. Geremiah Hilburn led Rogers with 19 points.

District 7 2B

Liberty 70, Northwest Christian 66: Tayshawn Colvin scored 20 points, Colton Marsh added 19 and the Lancers (18-2) beat the Crusaders (13-9) in a semifinal at West Valley HS. Liberty faces Colfax in the district title game on Saturday at 3:45 at West Valley HS. Avi West led NWC with 22 points and Nathan Clark had 18.

Colfax 58, Davenport 57: John Lustig scored 22 points, Seth Lustig added 21 and the Bulldogs (18-3) held off the Gorillas (17-5) in a semifinal at West Valley HS. Tennessee Rainwater led Davenport 18 points. Davenport plays LRS in a loser-out on Thursday.

St. George’s 69, Reardan 65 (OT): Shawn Jones scored 23 points and the Dragons (10-11) eliminated Reardan (10-11) in overtime. Mason Zarlingo added 12 points for St. Georges, which faces NWC in a loser-out on Thursday. Jakari Singleton led Reardan with 22 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 67, Upper Columbia 37: Jayce Kelly scored 24 points with five 3-pointers, Chase Galbreath added 17 and the Broncos (13-9) eliminated the visiting Lions (4-14).

District 7 1B

Cusick 89, Wellpinit 54: Colton Seymour scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and 13 assists and the visiting Panthers (18-0) beat Wellpinit (11-4) in a semifinal. Cusick faces Almira/Coulee-Hartline in the district title game on Saturday at Chewelah HS. Celias Holmes scored 22 points with seven rebounds for Cusick. Wellpinit faces Inchelium in a loser-out on Thursday.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 65, Curlew 33: Reese Isaak scored 18 points, Dane Isaak added 12 and the Warriors (15-3) beat the visiting Cougars (9-7) in a District 7 1B semifinal on Tuesday. Brady Singer led Curlew with 14 points. Curlew faces Valley Christian in a loser-out on Thursday.

Inchelium 57, Selkirk 45: Amari Pakootas scored 20 points and the visiting Hornets (6-9) eliminated the Rangers (4-13). Silas Petrich scored 25 points for Selkirk.

Valley Christian 63, Springdale 57: The Lions (10-10) eliminated the Chargers (7-8).

Idaho

Lake City 59, Lakeland 32: The Timberwolves (20-1, 8-1) topped the Hawks (8-10, 3-5) in an Inland Empire game.

Lewiston 80, Sandpoint 54: The Bengals (16-5, 6-3) downed the Bulldogs (5-15, 1-7) in an Inland Empire game.

Girls basketball

District 8 3A

Mead 73, Kennewick 38: Olivia Moore totaled 24 points, six assists and five steals and the Panthers (21-0) beat the visiting Lions (9-12) in a semifinal. Natalie Braun added 12 points with 10 rebounds for Mead, which faces Hermiston in the district title game on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Arena.

Hermiston 50, Ferris 46: Izzy Simmons scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (13-9) beat the visiting Saxons (17-5) in a semifinal. Elliot Hencz and Kacey Spink led Ferris with 14 points apiece. The Saxons face Mt. Spokane in a loser-out at Rogers HS on Thursday.

Mt. Spokane 35, Cheney 27: Bryten Gumke scored 20 points and the Wildcats (9-12) eliminated the visiting Blackhawks (7-15). Shauna Elliot led Cheney with nine points.

University 50, Southridge 48: Julianna Jeross scored 13 points, Abby Priddy added 12 and the visiting Titans (8-13) eliminated the Suns (5-17). U-Hi plays Kennewick in a loser-out at East Valley HS on Thursday.

District 8 2A

Pullman 72, East Valley 47: Elsie McDougle scored 13 points and the Greyhounds (7-13) eliminated the visiting Knights (0-16) in a first-round game. Pullman faces Clarkston in a semifinal at University HS on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Ellie Syverson scored 27 points for East Valley.

Rogers 51, Shadle Park 49: Sydney Vining scored 22 points and the visiting Pirates (3-17) eliminated the Highlanders (6-13) in a first-round game. Rogers faces top-seeded West Valley in a semifinal at University HS on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Katelyn Pomerinke led Shadle Park with 18 points and Kyleigh Archer added 16.

District 7 2B

Liberty 61, Kettle Falls 44: Teagan Colvin scored 29 points with five 3-pointers and the host Lancers (18-1) downed the Bulldogs (14-7) in a semifinal. Ellie Denny added 17 for Liberty, which faces Colfax in the district title game on Saturday. Mya Edwards led Kettle Falls with 17 points. KF faces St. George’s in a loser-out on Thursday.

Colfax 61, Reardan 27: Jaisha Gibb scored 13 points, Asher Cai, Brynn McGaughy and Hailey Demler added 12 each and Colfax (18-3) beat visiting Reardan (10-12) in a semifinal. Ayden Krupke led Reardan with 14 points. Reardan plays LRS in a loser-out on Thursday.

St. George’s 63, Upper Columbia 39: Carsyn Gildehaus scored 17 points, Annika Bergquist added 16 and the Dragons (12-9) eliminated the Lions.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 29, Northwest Christian 24: Harlee Hennings scored 11 points and the Broncos (10-12) eliminated the Crusaders (7-12).