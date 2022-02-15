The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 34° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Ferris boys, Mead girls reach 3A district title game; Central Valley boys fall in 4A semifinal

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 15, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball District 8 4A

Kamiakin 65, Central Valley 62: Tyler Bilodeau scored 28 points and the Braves (19-2) beat the visiting Bears (15-7) in a semifinal. Dylan Darling led CV with 25 points and Nathan Rowell added 15. The Bears, who trailed by 13 at halftime, face Lewis and Clark in a loser-out at Mead HS on Thursday.

District 8 3A

Ferris 55, Mt. Spokane 50: Alec Roland scored 13 points and the Saxons (17-5) outlasted the Wildcats (18-5) in a 3A semifinal. Ferris faces Kennewick in the district title game on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Arena. Maverick Sanders led Mt. Spokane with 17 points. The Wildcats take on University in a loser-out at Rogers HS on Thursday.

Kennewick 58, Mead 49: Ayden Knapik scored 20 points and the Lions (14-8) topped the visiting Panthers (11-11) in a semifinal. Brycen Gardner scored 14 points for Mead, which faces Walla Walla in a loser-out on Thursday at East Valley HS.

University 88, Hermiston 60: Jeremiah Sibley scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and the visiting Titans (13-9) eliminated the Bulldogs (1-12). Timmy Brummett scored 19 points, while Tyler Nelson and Shane Skidmore had 17 apiece for U-Hi. Kyle Olsen led Hermiston with 25 points.

Walla Walla 84, North Central 63: The Blue Devils (11-11) eliminated the Wolfpack (6-16).

District 8 2A

Shadle Park 69, East Valley 59: Jake Wilcox scored 23 points, Kohlby Sorweide added 20 and the visiting Highlanders (6-15) eliminated the Knights (7-14) in a first-round game. Shadle faces top-seeded Pullman in a semifinal at University HS on Friday. Luke Holecek led East Valley with 20 points.

West Valley 49, Rogers 46: Turner Livingston scored 20 points with three 3-pointers and the Eagles (17-4) beat the visiting Pirates (1-19) in a first-round game. West Valley faces second-seeded Clarkston in a semifinal at University HS on Friday. Geremiah Hilburn led Rogers with 19 points.

District 7 2B

Liberty 70, Northwest Christian 66: Tayshawn Colvin scored 20 points, Colton Marsh added 19 and the Lancers (18-2) beat the Crusaders (13-9) in a semifinal at West Valley HS. Liberty faces Colfax in the district title game on Saturday at 3:45 at West Valley HS. Avi West led NWC with 22 points and Nathan Clark had 18. 

Colfax 58, Davenport 57: John Lustig scored 22 points, Seth Lustig added 21 and the Bulldogs (18-3) held off the Gorillas (17-5) in a semifinal at West Valley HS. Tennessee Rainwater led Davenport 18 points. Davenport plays LRS in a loser-out on Thursday.

St. George’s 69, Reardan 65 (OT): Shawn Jones scored 23 points and the Dragons (10-11) eliminated Reardan (10-11) in overtime. Mason Zarlingo added 12 points for St. Georges, which faces NWC in a loser-out on Thursday. Jakari Singleton led Reardan with 22 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 67, Upper Columbia 37: Jayce Kelly scored 24 points with five 3-pointers, Chase Galbreath added 17 and the Broncos (13-9) eliminated the visiting Lions (4-14).

District 7 1B

Cusick 89, Wellpinit 54: Colton Seymour scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and 13 assists and the visiting Panthers (18-0) beat Wellpinit (11-4) in a semifinal. Cusick faces Almira/Coulee-Hartline in the district title game on Saturday at Chewelah HS. Celias Holmes scored 22 points with seven rebounds for Cusick. Wellpinit faces Inchelium in a loser-out on Thursday.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 65, Curlew 33: Reese Isaak scored 18 points, Dane Isaak added 12 and the Warriors (15-3) beat the visiting Cougars (9-7) in a District 7 1B semifinal on Tuesday. Brady Singer led Curlew with 14 points. Curlew faces Valley Christian in a loser-out on Thursday.

Inchelium 57, Selkirk 45: Amari Pakootas scored 20 points and the visiting Hornets (6-9) eliminated the Rangers (4-13). Silas Petrich scored 25 points for Selkirk.

Valley Christian 63, Springdale 57: The Lions (10-10) eliminated the Chargers (7-8). 

Idaho

Lake City 59, Lakeland 32: The Timberwolves (20-1, 8-1) topped the Hawks (8-10, 3-5) in an Inland Empire game. 

Lewiston 80, Sandpoint 54: The Bengals (16-5, 6-3) downed the Bulldogs (5-15, 1-7) in an Inland Empire game. 

Girls basketball

District 8 3A

Mead 73, Kennewick 38: Olivia Moore totaled 24 points, six assists and five steals and the Panthers (21-0) beat the visiting Lions (9-12) in a semifinal. Natalie Braun added 12 points with 10 rebounds for Mead, which faces Hermiston in the district title game on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Arena.

Hermiston 50, Ferris 46: Izzy Simmons scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (13-9) beat the visiting Saxons (17-5) in a semifinal. Elliot Hencz and Kacey Spink led Ferris with 14 points apiece. The Saxons face Mt. Spokane in a loser-out at Rogers HS on Thursday.

Mt. Spokane 35, Cheney 27: Bryten Gumke scored 20 points and the Wildcats (9-12) eliminated the visiting Blackhawks (7-15). Shauna Elliot led Cheney with nine points.

University 50, Southridge 48: Julianna Jeross scored 13 points, Abby Priddy added 12 and the visiting Titans (8-13) eliminated the Suns (5-17). U-Hi plays Kennewick in a loser-out at East Valley HS on Thursday.

District 8 2A

Pullman 72, East Valley 47: Elsie McDougle scored 13 points and the Greyhounds (7-13) eliminated the visiting Knights (0-16) in a first-round game. Pullman faces Clarkston in a semifinal at University HS on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Ellie Syverson scored 27 points for East Valley.

Rogers 51, Shadle Park 49: Sydney Vining scored 22 points and the visiting Pirates (3-17) eliminated the Highlanders (6-13) in a first-round game. Rogers faces top-seeded West Valley in a semifinal at University HS on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Katelyn Pomerinke led Shadle Park with 18 points and Kyleigh Archer added 16.

District 7 2B

Liberty 61, Kettle Falls 44: Teagan Colvin scored 29 points with five 3-pointers and the host Lancers (18-1) downed the Bulldogs (14-7) in a semifinal. Ellie Denny added 17 for Liberty, which faces Colfax in the district title game on Saturday. Mya Edwards led Kettle Falls with 17 points. KF faces St. George’s in a loser-out on Thursday. 

Colfax 61, Reardan 27: Jaisha Gibb scored 13 points, Asher Cai, Brynn McGaughy and Hailey Demler added 12 each and Colfax (18-3) beat visiting Reardan (10-12) in a semifinal. Ayden Krupke led Reardan with 14 points. Reardan plays LRS in a loser-out on Thursday.

St. George’s 63, Upper Columbia 39: Carsyn Gildehaus scored 17 points, Annika Bergquist added 16 and the Dragons (12-9) eliminated the Lions.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 29, Northwest Christian 24: Harlee Hennings scored 11 points and the Broncos (10-12) eliminated the Crusaders (7-12).

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories