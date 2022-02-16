Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for Feb. 17

By Alan Liere For The Spokesman-Review

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will consider proposed hunting season changes for Unit 14 in response to five deer and an elk testing positive this year for chronic wasting disease. Interested parties can comment on the proposals starting February 22 and ending March 13. These proposals include increasing mule deer harvest, adding antlerless mule deer hunts, issuing more white-tailed deer tags and increasing elk tags.

Lake Roosevelt is dropping much faster than it did last year and should be around 1266 feet above sea level on Thursday. This should improve opportunities for anglers to find the big kokanee further down the reservoir. The Major boat launches are still usable, but China Bend, Evans, Hawk Creek, Napoleon Bridge, North Gorge, Marcus Island, Snag Cove and Two Rivers aren’t.

Steelhead anglers are reminded that Idaho steelhead bag limits have been reduced for the 2022 spring season, but the reductions are not reflected in the new, 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet. Because of low steelhead returns in 2021, the spring 2022 season has a reduced daily limit in the Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers of two fish per day, and one fish per day in the Clearwater River basin. These changes for the spring 2022 season which coincide with the arrival of the new three-year rules booklet may cause some confusion for anglers. The most current season updates can be found on the Idaho Fish and Game Steelhead Rules page.

The use of electronic calls has been approved for hunting lesser snow geese and Ross’ geese in Goose Management Area 1 from February 12-22, and in Goose Management Area 4 from February 12 – March 2.

Shelby Ross of Ross Outdoor Adventures will be the guest speaker at the Spokane Walleye Club’s 7:00 pm Wednesday meeting at the Wildlife Council Building, 6116 N. Market Street in Spokane. Shelby has been guiding on Potholes Reservoir and Moses Lake since he was a teenager. He will speak on the great prospects for walleye fishing in those waters. The meeting is open to everyone.

Ritz Crackers make an excellent coating for frying fish fillets. Crush the Ritz with a rolling pin, then whip an egg into a half cup of milk and blend in a little garlic salt. Dry the fillets and dunk in the egg/milk, roll them in the crushed crackers and fry in olive oil or butter about three minutes per side.

Fly fishing

The Rocky Ford area is free of snow, the road has been graded and anglers are experiencing nearly spring-like conditions. Fly anglers will also find some opportunities for rainbow on Crab Creek, and the Clark Fork in Montana is a decent option. The Clark Fork is also a good bet for some large whitefish.

The Spokane River and the North Fork Coeur d’ Alene are giving up some trout to anglers throwing nymphs and streamers. There has even been a little surface activity in the afternoon. Boat launches on the North Fork are mostly snowed in.

Steelhead and salmon

Fishing for salmon will reopen Feb. 24 through March 31 in the Seattle/Bremerton area (Marine Area 10) and will be allowed on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with a retention limit of one salmon per angler. Also known as blackmouth, these resident chinook are known for being aggressive feeders and delicious table fare. Other salmon species such as coho may also be encountered during this fishery and are legal to retain.

Gear fishermen are catching a lot of steelhead both upriver and down from Boggan’s Oasis on the Grande Ronde, and the river is in beautiful shape. The run usually goes on through March, though the season ends April 15. The fish may be a little larger this year than last. A 14-pounder was caught this year, though a fish of that size from the Grande Ronde is a rarity.

Open water fishing

Lake Roosevelt trout have been spread out and fishing is not the best, but anglers who stick with it will usually take a few big rainbow by dragging a fly on leaded line. Anglers fishing from shore were also experiencing a slow bite this week. A friend who had hoped to fish from shore at Jones Bay said he turned around when he encountered “a bobsled run” on the road down to the campground. He ended up at Hansen Harbor where he caught one trout.

The Spokane Arm was stained this week, but walleye anglers were putting some fish in the boat. A few fish over 5 pounds have been netted. Most anglers release these females. This is a good time to go after burbot on Lake Roosevelt. Fish near inlets like the mouth of the Colville and Hawk Creek, or anchor up near any of the net pens or up the Spokane Arm near Buoy 5. Fishing is usually best at night or early in the morning.

The south side of Rock Lake and some of the coves are producing good trout fishing at times for rainbow and browns. An orange broken-back Rapala, trolled or cast, has been effective. Jerk baits are also producing off a fast retrieve.

Lake Coeur d’Alene is about as low as it gets, and there are few places to launch a boat. Anglers dead-baiting herring from shore are finding some action in bays like Cougar, Wolf Lodge and Blue Creek – anywhere there is public access. Few anglers are looking for Coeur d’Alene chinook, but the usual hoochies and flashers or helmeted herring and flashers are taking a few legal-sized fish. Most are deep, but one boat this week reported taking two fish just below the surface.

Ice fishing, Washington

Most Washington and Idaho lakes remain capped with good ice despite the recent warm days. Fishing for perch has generally slowed down, but there are usually flurries of short duration where it is possible to land a dozen before the hole goes dead again. In Washington, try Bear, Sacheen, Diamond, Waitts, Jumpoff Joe, Silver, Thomas and Curlew. Fish Lake, near Lake Wenatchee, is producing catches of 9-inch perch for ice fishermen. To get started for perch on all lakes, pound the bottom to start, then settle into a gentle jigging motion.

Ice fishing at Eloika Lake’s south end is producing more largemouth bass and grass pickerel than perch. Anglers with depth finders say the best bite has been where shallow water transitions quickly into deeper water. As Eloika is quite shallow, this would mean fishing the edge between 7-15 feet. If you are pulling weeds through the hole, you’re probably in the right spot once the weeds are cleared out.

Hog Canyon Lake is still giving up some rainbow trout through the ice. Yellow dough baits have been popular, and a single red salmon egg will often draw strikes when nothing else will.

Some ice fishermen on Bead Lake are parking in the small lot at the public access and fishing through the night. Some nice catches of big burbot and lake trout have been reported.

Bonaparte Lake has good ice and anglers are catching kokanee, rainbow and tiger trout.

Some of the tiger trout barely fit through a 6-inch hole in the ice.

Ice fishing, Idaho

There were 9 inches of good ice in Bronze Bay on Spirit Lake this week and anglers were catching a few kokanee.

Lower Twin and Upper Twin both have a lot of ice, but water is beginning to show on top. Fishing for spiny ray has been slow. It is also slow on Blue Lake, though the ice is still good.

Cocolalla Lake has a solid 9 inches of ice, but the fishing hasn’t been great. Reports from Mirror Lake fishing is the same.

The kokanee being caught this week are only about 7 inches long. Round Lake ice is about 10 inches thick and fishing has been good for some nice-sized perch and a few rainbow.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com