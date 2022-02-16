Education Notebook: Schools compete to help families keep the LightsOn

Local educators, in partnership with SNAP and Broadway Group have organized the LightsOn campaign to help area students and their families struggling to pay for electricity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broadway Group has agreed to match $1,000 in donations in support of the campaign, which runs through Sunday.

Top-ranking schools receive a prize in order to help encourage their communities to donate. Those interested in donating can text “LIGHTSON” to 71777, and select a school to donate to.

For more information about the campaign, or if you are a business interested in partnering with SNAP, contact communications@snapwa.org.

Rotary scholarship

The Spokane Valley Sunrise Rotary Club has announced that scholarship applications are now being accepted for the 2022-23 academic year. The club offers three scholarships, each valued at $7,200 over two years, and supported by the Robert B. Pendleton Foundation.

Graduating high school seniors from any private or public school in the Spokane Valley or Freeman area, pursuing vocational or technical education are welcome to apply for the scholarship.

Applications are due March 31, with selections made May 1. For additional criteria and instructions, contact Justin Lonergan at SVSRScholarship@protonmail.com.