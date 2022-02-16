Liberty High School First Semester Honor Roll
Wed., Feb. 16, 2022
Liberty High School, in Spangle, has announced its first semester honor roll for the 2021-22 school year. Eligible students are listed alphabetically by GPA.
4.0: Kenzie Barta, Tayshawn Colvin, Teagan Colvin, Marc Greenburg, Mitchell Hanegan, Jacob Jeske, Alexandra Kettner, Colton Marsh, Caleb Nollmeyer, Anna Pittmann, Wyatt Sego, Connor Stitt, Amelia Suksdorf, Annika Tee, Coleman Tee, Karley Tiegs, Angelina Widman, Israella Zetchov
3.50-3.99: Christian Barlow, Kathryn Belles, Saige Bosworth, Camie Bothman, Maicy Bothman, Kasey Branon, Broc Braun, Ava Budde, Hailey Carter, Hunter Carter, Elizabeth Denny, Kendall Denny, Luca Edwards, Aylah Fife, Brandon Finau, Ellie Fisk, Cassandra Fleck, London Foland, Eli Gilkey, Grace Grumbly, Logan Grumbly, Peter Gust, Madison Haas, Vivian Harader, Seiya Heikkila, Kiersten Heritage, Kalli Hill, Stormie Hodgson, Clae Holling, Devin Holiing, Gage Holling, Leila Howard, Brendan Kesler, Layton Kettner, Ethan Kimball, Madison Lewis, Lacie Marsh, Quinn Morgan, Isabelle Murphy, Izabella Myers, Zoe Omlin, Ethan Papini, Lucas Paul, Jenna Piersol, Owen Prince, Brooke Redder, Faith Rice, London Rice, Sebastian Rojas, Annah Schulken, Jake Soriano, Savannah Staddin, Jaidyn Stephens, Joshua Stern, Tyler Stitt, Trenton Stoe, Ashton Strobel, Kariyah Strobel, Gustaf Suksdorf, Dillon Thieren, Shaley Tiegs, Moriah Williams, Logan Wilson
3.00-3.49: Avery Armstrong, Abigail Axthelm, Colton Axthelm, Justine Barlow, Kyle Belles, Zayne Braun, Devyn Cook, Quinn Davidson, Marie Eden, Jacob Enzler, Taylor Felgenhauer, Sylus Feltwell,Tony Frost, Lincoln Foland, Jamie Glorfield, Dylan Goodwin, Elijah Gurske, Cole Hedquist, Aeden Hennington, Brody Hofmann, Mason Hymas, Riley Kelley, Shelby Kerbaugh, Colten Kroll, Mitchell Lencioni, Colton Materne, Kyler McCombs, Hanna Perkins, Mekenzie Pestana, Jezerai Pluff, Marlon Powers, Jacquelyn Reedy, Giovanni Rojas, Kyla Schulken, Gunner Stephens, Maddox Strobel, Kellen Tee, Damon Thieren, Cooper Thomas, Emilia Thompson, Isaac Ward, Brookland Warr, Mark Watson, Trianna Widick, Danny Yarkovoy
