NO. 1 GONZAGA 86, PEPPERDINE 66
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 16, 2022
FG FT Reb GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 31 6-11 4-4 4-17 1 3 18
Timme 25 9-17 1-1 2-5 1 2 19
Bolton 26 4-7 2-2 1-2 2 1 11
Nembhard 37 1-8 2-2 1-5 14 3 4
Strawther 25 3-6 1-2 2-5 0 2 8
Watson 22 6-9 4-4 0-1 0 2 16
Sallis 18 3-5 0-0 1-3 0 0 6
Hickman 14 2-3 0-0 0-2 1 2 4
Gregg 3 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 34-66 14-15 11-42 19 16 86
Percentages: FG .515, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Holmgren 2-5, Bolton 1-3, Strawther 1-4, Hickman 0-1, Timme 0-1, Nembhard 0-2, Watson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Holmgren 4, Watson). Turnovers: 14 (Sallis 3, Bolton 2, Hickman 2, Nembhard 2, Timme 2, Holmgren, Strawther, Watson). Steals: 7 (Bolton 3, Holmgren, Sallis, Timme, Watson). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb PEPPERDINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Zidek 32 6-15 2-2 0-3 1 2 16
Basham 15 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 4
Mallette 36 8-23 7-10 0-4 1 2 25
Mitchell 39 2-8 0-0 0-2 4 3 4
Polk 29 4-10 0-0 0-3 1 4 10
Ohia Obioha 22 2-2 3-4 5-7 2 2 7
Yoon 12 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Munson 11 0-1 0-0 0-4 1 1 0
Deng 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-64 12-16 5-23 12 14 66
Percentages: FG .375, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Polk 2-3, Zidek 2-4, Mallette 2-8, Yoon 0-1, Mitchell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ohia Obioha 2). Turnovers: 8 (Mitchell 2, Munson 2, Deng, Mallette, Polk, Zidek). Steals: 8 (Mitchell 3, Zidek 2, Munson, Polk, Yoon). Technical Fouls: None.
