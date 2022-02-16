Spokane Shock, Public Facilities District negotiate on 2022 season

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Shock and the Public Facilities District (PFD) are in agreement – for now – to play a 2022 Indoor Football League season.

Stephanie Curran, CEO of the PFD, signed and executed an amended contract after Shock owner Sam Adams signed it and sent it Tuesday evening at 5:22 .

After negotiating terms, Adams had received the final copy of the first amendment of the 2022-23 use agreement at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday.

The PFD is still waiting for the security collateral deposit of $128,000, which was also due Tuesday by 5 p.m., according to the original use agreement that is now in play because of the signing of the amendment.

One of the accepted clauses in the amendment states that the parties agreed to the original agreement dated Nov. 17, 2021, which confirmed the security deposit due date of Feb. 16, 2022.

Because that deadline was missed, the PFD sent a default letter Tuesday evening at 5:13 , informing Adams the hard deadline is Feb. 23, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Adams contends that since the two parties were still in negotiation until 2 minutes before the original deadline, the default letter should not have been sent.

When asked about the prospects of securing the line of credit for the deposit, Adams said he will be getting that to the PFD shortly.

He also confirmed his intentions to have a full 2022 season with a complete roster and coaching staff already in place.

“Yes, yes, we are ready to go hunting,” Adams said. “We’re looking forward to getting that rocking and rolling.”