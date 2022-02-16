Woman charged with vehicular homicide nearly 8 months after crash

A 28-year-old woman was charged with vehicular homicide Wednesday, nearly 8 months after the crash that killed her passenger, 39-year-old Brandon “A-town” McDonald .

After Selina Juarez’s arraignment in Spokane County Superior Court Wednesday morning, attendees wearing hoodies in honor of McDonald got into an altercation with people there supporting Juarez.

The altercation spilled out onto the courthouse steps but ended quickly.

Prosecutors did not file charges against Juarez following her arrest in June.

A tow truck driver was headed east on Trent Avenue just before 3 a.m. on June 22 when he witnessed the crash, according to court documents.

He stopped and checked on the occupants of the car. The driver, Juarez, was drenched in blood but talking, according to court documents. McDonald was not breathing and had a very faint pulse, the tow truck driver told police.

It appeared McDonald had not been wearing his seatbelt during the crash, the tow driver observed. He was pronounced dead on scene shortly after first responders arrived, according to court documents.

The car’s windshield was broken and the roof was caved in, police said in court documents.

Juarez told police on scene she had a spare tire on the front end of her car and when she pressed the brakes she lost control, according to court documents.

She was “adamant” she didn’t roll the car but that description didn’t match the damage to the vehicle, according to court documents.

Juarez was arrested shortly after the crash but charges were not filed by prosecutors and she was released.

Evidence shows the car hit a fire hydrant, ripping it from the ground, then continued on to hit a rail car parked on the railroad tracks, according to court documents. The car then rolled, according to court documents.

Officers smelled intoxicants on Juarez’s breath and got a warrant to obtain her blood. A toxicology report showed Juarez’s blood alcohol content was a .10. The legal limit in Washington State is .08.

Investigators say Juarez was speeding down the road at 59 mph, despite a posted speed limit of 35 mph.

It’s unclear, in court documents, why prosecutors decided not file charges last year or why they decided to file charges this year. A summons was issued for Juarez on Jan. 31, according to court documents. Prosecutor Steven Garvin declined to comment on the case.

McDonald was a local rapper and comedian who had a contagious laugh, according to his family.

His mother, Jackie Collins, said shortly after Juarez’s arrest that the couple were intoxicated and had been fighting shortly before the crash.

She wanted Juarez to pay for the pain she caused.

“There’s no words,” Collins said. “I want her to wake up every morning and remember my son. I want her to wake up every morning till she dies in a cell. I want her to pay for killing my son.”