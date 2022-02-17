10 under $10 for Feb. 18-25 – Runaway Lemonade Band, Carter Hudson, Safari and ‘I Saw You!’

1 “I Saw You!” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. An improv show inspired entirely by “missed connections.” Bring your favorite family-friendly “cheers and jeers” and “I saw you’s” to submit during the show. Reservations recommended. This show is rated for general audiences. Masks required. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

2 Lucas Brown – 8 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Singer-songwriter Lucas Brown visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

3 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

4 Cheap Skate Tuesday – 11 a.m. Tuesday, Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park, 720 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Through Tuesday, visit the Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park and receive free skate rentals along with each paid ticket. For more information, visit riverfrontspokane.org and call (509) 625-6600. Admission: $7.95 per hour for adults ages 13 and older; $5.95 per hour for children ages 3-12; and free admission for children ages 2 and younger.

5 Runaway Lemonade Band – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Six-piece group Runaway Lemonade Band visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

6 Carter Hudson – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Spokane-based singer-songwriter Carter Hudson returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

7 David Larsen – 7 p.m. Thursday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. David Larsen and the Larsen Group visit the Lucky You Lounge for an evening of jazz and blues. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit luckyyoulounge.com. Admission: FREE

8 Desperate8s – 8 p.m. Thursday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues-rock group the Desperate8s returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

9 Shawn Stratte – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Piano soloist Shawn Stratte visits Bridge Press Cellars. For more information, visit bridgepresscellars.com and call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE

10 The Jason Perry Band – 9 p.m. Friday, 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. Funk, rock and soul group the Jason Perry Band visits the 219 Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit 219 Lounge on Facebook. Admission: FREE