‘A Jew Walks Into a Bar’ is more than a funny joke

Some of the greatest comedians who ever graced a stage – Woody Allen, Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David – are Jewish. However, there’s never been a famous Orthodox Jewish standup. Their faith, unable to perform during the Sabbath – Friday at sunset through Saturday at sunset – is one of the obstacles an Orthodox Jew faces if there were ever a consideration for a career as a comic.

David Finkelstein, like many aspiring comics, discovered that he had an obsessive desire to become a standup. However, as an ultra-Orthodox Jew, that vocation was unlikely. But Finkelstein decided to give comedy a shot, and director Jonathan Miller captured it with his fascinating documentary “A Jew Walks Into a Bar,” which can be screened Sunday at the 18th annual Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival.

Miller details what inspired his film and what comic surprisingly inspired Finkelstein to take the stage.

What motivated you to make the documentary?

I wanted to make the “Hoop Dreams” of comedy. There’s something very interesting about comedians starting out in comedy. They’re very vulnerable. Standup is not something you can plug away with at home. You have to put yourself out there every time you take the stage. It’s thankless and unrewarding initially.

You’re not funny when you start out typically during your early years. I made a feature following three different aspiring comics called “Standing Up.” David was part of that, and his story is so unique, it required a film of its own.

There are a number of Jews in standup comedy, but not orthodox Jews.

You hit the nail on the head since there are no shortage of Jews in comedy, but not Orthodox Jews. David is so committed to his religion, but he loves comedy. It’s been about trying to make both of those work.

It’s fascinating how cathartic comedy is for David.

It is since David struggled with this crippling anxiety before becoming a comic. Comedy helped him have this remarkable breakthrough. He stopped having panic attacks after getting up onstage.

That’s usually the opposite for fledgling comics, who have to overcome panic attacks from appearing onstage.

Exactly. It is often the opposite for comics starting out, but David got so much out of performing when he was starting out.

Comedy for comics who break through and find their voice find that comedy is therapeutic and cathartic.

Absolutely. I think David said to me that when you get onstage, it’s a crazy thing. You bare your soul every night. The audience laughs at your problems, and it’s extremely therapeutic.

David isn’t a novelty act. He’s funny, and there’s nobody like him.

David is extremely talented and is unique and has this special brand of comedy. David is edgy without being offensive. He’s a great subject. There are so many inherent contradictions with him as an Orthodox Jew who wants to be a comic.

So many comics are egocentric and are willing to do anything to advance their career. However, David is the opposite of that.

A: David isn’t going to do anything to get ahead. He’s not on social media and doesn’t play the games other comics play to get to the next level, yet he’s devoted to his craft.

I found it fascinating that Louis C.K., of all people, inspired David, but I can see how that happened since Louis’ comedy is so honest, and so is David’s material.

That’s true. David saw Louis’ material (on YouTube), and he saw how honest Louis is, and that had an impact on him. He understands the appeal of Louis C.K.

Your film was shot before C.K. was torpedoed by the #MeToo movement. At the time, David was thinking about whether to perform during weekends.

It was a very difficult decision for David.

Is he doing standup now?

Once a year on Christmas. David works for a company that does home health care. He enjoys it, and he’s happy. There’s no story like his story.

