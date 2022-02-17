Andy Woodhull will bring the jokes – you bring the snacks

The late under-heralded comic Greg Giraldo once did a spot-on bit about how comics never grow up. Well, observational humorist Andy Woodhull backs that up. The veteran standup does snack reviews during his podcast. “I love Pepper Jack Cheez-Its,” Woodhull said while calling from Des Moines. “It’s the perfect size and texture, and the Pepper Jack has a bit of a kick. I like that the cheese flavor is baked in – I like a clean chip.”

Odd but amusing, and the same can be said for Woodhull’s material. The clever and unique humorist, who will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, has a new hour of bits.

“I have a brand new show,” Woodhull said. “I’ll be talking about my life and what it’s like living in the world after a pandemic changed our lives. Everything is a little different now, but I hope the amazing green room at the Spokane Comedy Club is the same.”

Not surprisingly, Woodhull is talking about the snacks for performers at the Spokane Comedy Club. “There is no better snack collection than what you get at that club. It’s been so long since I’ve been there, but I went 15 months without performing anywhere. When the lockdown was over, I wrote a bunch of new stuff that I’m doing now.”

Woodhull will offer an array of personal observations. He will crack wise about how he was recently reunited with his dog, whom he lost in a divorce. He riffs about dining. “I was at a restaurant, and ‘Macarena’ came on,” Woodhull said. “I don’t think that should ever happen. You can see everybody wanted to do the ‘Macarena’ dance.”

And then there is Woodhull’s addiction to pumpkin spice. “The season is over for pumpkin spice,” Woodhull said. “It’s so sad it’s only available for a limited time. I go to the grocery store to see what the harvest is going to be like. I once had the craziest pumpkin spice snack, pumpkin spice pork rinds.”

Again, it all comes back to snacks. Woodhull’s pumpkin spice reveals his sensitive side. “I’m going to have some pumpkin spice,” Woodhull said. “After I put on my Uggs and watch ‘The Bachelor.’ ”

Woodhull, who actually isn’t one for reality-TV shows, loves classic sitcoms. “I still can’t get enough of ‘Seinfeld,’ ” Woodhull said “It’s still hilarious. Jerry Seinfeld perfected observational comedy.”

Woodhull, who is also a big fan of Chris Rock, reluctantly revealed a snack he’s not crazy about. “Mountain Dew Thrashed Apple, which I file under snack, is a seasonal flavor of Mountain Dew, and it’s my least favorite snack.”