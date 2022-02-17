The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 41° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Both drivers dead in crash south of Ritzville

UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 17, 2022

Two men died in a Wednesday night crash south of Ritzville. (Courtesy of the Washington State Patrol)
Two men died in a Wednesday night crash south of Ritzville. (Courtesy of the Washington State Patrol)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

Two men driving separate vehicles died in a crash Wednesday evening south of Ritzville .

The crash occurred just before 6:30 when a GMC Terrain traveling north on state Route 261 crossed the centerline and hit a Ford Explorer about 8 miles south of Ritzville near Ralston, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The Explorer landed in a ditch on the northbound side of the road while the Terrain landed straddling the centerline facing southbound.

The driver of the Terrain, John M. Gielisch, 65, of Ritzville, died at the scene.

The driver of the Explorer, Edward D. Bartlette, 63, of Yelm, Washington, also died at the scene.

Both men were wearing seat belts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, WSP said.

State Route 261 was blocked for several hours but was cleared late Wednesday night.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety