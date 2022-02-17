Both drivers dead in crash south of Ritzville
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 17, 2022
Two men driving separate vehicles died in a crash Wednesday evening south of Ritzville .
The crash occurred just before 6:30 when a GMC Terrain traveling north on state Route 261 crossed the centerline and hit a Ford Explorer about 8 miles south of Ritzville near Ralston, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
The Explorer landed in a ditch on the northbound side of the road while the Terrain landed straddling the centerline facing southbound.
The driver of the Terrain, John M. Gielisch, 65, of Ritzville, died at the scene.
The driver of the Explorer, Edward D. Bartlette, 63, of Yelm, Washington, also died at the scene.
Both men were wearing seat belts.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, WSP said.
State Route 261 was blocked for several hours but was cleared late Wednesday night.
