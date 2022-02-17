Deputies investigating double homicide in Okanogan County; person of interest fled scene

Deputies are investigating after an elderly couple were found dead on their property in northeastern Okanogan County . A person of interest in the case fled the scene.

Family members called the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after Dave Covey, 80, and Geralyn Covey, 66, had not been in contact with their family for three days, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The Coveys had left their Omak residence on Sunday morning to go up to their property off Nealy Road in Chesaw, Washington, near the Canadian border.

The family asked deputies to perform a welfare check. The request helped deputies connect the Coveys to a previous report on Sunday of a vehicle left at the gate of their property just before 9:40 p.m., according the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were able to confirm the abandoned vehicle was owned by the Coveys.

On Tuesday deputies met with members of the Covey family at the property but were unable to locate Geralyn and Dave Covey, according to a news release.

The report was upgraded to a missing persons investigation and the Okanogan County Search and Rescue Team was brought in to search the property.

Volunteers, drones, and off-road vehicles scoured the property on Wednesday.

At about 5:45 p.m. deputies located the Coveys’ bodies.

Twice while searching the property a person of interest was seen by deputies but he ran both times, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies did not detain him.

Investigators found the Covey’s personal property and two of their dogs at a nearby cabin the man was seen running from, the sheriff’s office said.

The person of interest is believed to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing an older green camouflage jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the person of interest’s identity or the Coveys’ deaths is asked to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.