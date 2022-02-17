Local Music Spotlight review: Hyperkinetic glam punk by Spokane’s Itchy Kitty is purr-fect at downtown L.A.’s Echoplex

By Julien A. Luebbers For The Spokesman-Review

The Echoplex in downtown Los Angeles is more or less a tricked-out bunker: a black box with really fancy speakers, well-placed disco balls and a pretty nice selection of drinks. That is to say, it’s a venue that, through its minimal approach to aesthetic decoration, places all its emphasis on the sounds booming from on the stage.

At first, of course, that stage is empty. The space is an undefined and loose mingling of listeners-in-waiting. But then – and this is why a local Spokane music column takes its story all the way to Southern California – the silence is interrupted.

More specifically, it’s broken by the grindy, rapid sound of Itchy Kitty’s opening song, “Fish Money,” from their 2020 EP “Feargasm.” The sound hits hard, fast and loud. The show on Feb. 9 has begun, and the audience is thrown into the world of Itchy Kitty’s vivacious, unrelenting punk sounds. Which, as lead guitarist Catman explained, isn’t exactly what this audience expected

“A lot of people come to the Built to Spill shows with a certain expectation, and I think we kind of are a little bit, we’re a bit left of that,” Catman said of the Spokane-based band.

Built to Spill, the headliner for which Itchy Kitty has opened all across the West Coast, is spaced-out, guitar driven alt-rock. In short, the audience came for something on the energetic side of chill, not the “hyperkinetic glam” punk that Itchy Kitty pioneer.

“A couple songs in, they get what we’re doing and start vibing and feeling it out,” bassist and vocalist Naomi Eisenbrey added. “It’s been really great crowd response through the whole tour so far.”

Itchy Kitty had their work cut out for them every show to overcome the expectations of the room. But in the Echoplex, as with the rest of their shows on tour, they pulled it off exquisitely.

The L.A. crowd expressed enthusiastic appreciation for every song; they took videos, nodded or danced along, all the usual positive-crowd-interaction stuff. And how could they not love it

Throughout the 40-minute set, Itchy Kitty ran through a set so dynamic that you hardly even registered the sonic changes before they were onto the next. The energy was so extreme, nearly radical. They were so genuine and convincing that it hardly seemed a performance at all.

Seeing Itchy Kitty live is completely different from listening to their records. Their stage presence exaggerates the frantic, unrelentingly hyperness of the music, and the sheer gravity of the noise drives the thumping, romping rhythm straight through you. Their performance of the as-of-yet unreleased track “Drink Gravy” felt like forced embarkment on a punk spaceship.

Itchy Kitty are reputed to play a tight set, and this evening was no exception. “As a band, we rehearse pretty religiously,” said Sug, the band’s drummer. “Whether we’re playing the show or not, our instruments are in our hands.”

With the technicalities committed to heart, the band left room for expression, movement and flare. The Echoplex show was near the end of the tour, which has since come to a close. At the time of the concert, Itchy Kitty had completed six shows, with four ahead, including that night.

“We love playing our hometown,” guitarist and vocalist Ami Elston said. “We love the crowd. We love our local venues. But it is fun to get out and experience the new places and meet new people.”

Not to mention getting the opportunity to hang out with the other members of the tour, including Prism Bitch, from Albuquerque, and the many hands who helped put together every show.

“I can’t wait to get home,” Elston said. “I’m enjoying this. Enjoying being on the road. Part of me wants to stay forever. But also, I miss my bed. I miss my smelly, moldy basement.”

Sometimes, Spokane feels like it’s all self-contained. But seeing Itchy Kitty here amid the dry air and L.A. sprawl made it clear that what stands for great music in Spokane has just as much potential anywhere else. Itchy Kitty were a hit.

Stream Itchy Kitty’s music on all platforms, and follow them on Instagram @Itchy.Kitty. They will be performing at Treefort and the Big Dipper with tour mates Prism Bitch (along with a third band, yet to be revealed) on March 20.

Julien A. Luebbers can be reached at julien.luebbers@gmail.com.