The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 46° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man who died at Spokane homeless encampment identified

UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 17, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man found dead Jan. 30 at a homeless encampment near Interstate 90 in Spokane as Jeffrey Brown, 53.

The office said on its website that the cause and manner of death are pending. 

Emergency responders were called to the encampment at Second Avenue and Ray Street, Spokane fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said at the time. Schaeffer said the man was in a tent and beyond resuscitation when responders arrived. 

The encampment emerged after the city disbanded Camp Hope, a protest that saw people build tents outside City Hall in a call for more shelter for homeless individuals. The land at Second Avenue and Ray Street is owned by the state Department of Transportation.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety