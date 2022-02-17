Music calendar for Feb. 18-25 – The Red Not Chili Peppers, Coulourflies, Rock Candy and Karma’s Circle

Fireside Music Series: Carli Osika – Country and soft rock. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Devon Wade – Country. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Red Not Chili Peppers With the Coulourflies – Tribute and cover band to Red Hot Chili Peppers and rock band. Friday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $18. (866) 468-7623.

Rock Candy – Rock and dance. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Karma’s Circle – Rock. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Caribbean Vibes With DJ Baile – 1990s reggae, soca and hip-hop at Lion’s Lair. Friday, 9 p.m. 205 W Riverside Ave.

Loose Gazoonz – Variety cover band. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Dangerous Type Band – Rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

The Sultry Swines – Rock. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Saturday With the Symphony: A Children’s Program – A program with the Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra, followed by a music-themed story time. Register at cdalibrary.org/library-events/symphony-february-2022 or call (208) 769-2315 ext.455. Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Fireside Music Series: Into the Drift – Pop and rock. Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Wiebe Jammin – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

The Elovaters – Reggae music. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Jason Perry Band – Funk, rock and soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Slo Motion Walter – Funk. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Keanu – Live music. Sunday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Live From Somewhere – Featuring in-person performances by Snacks at Midnight and John MF Ward. Sunday, 6 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $25.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Mac Lethal – Rap. Monday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Runaway Lemonade Band – Six-piece band. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Tow’rs – Indie-folk rock. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Kevin Shay Band – Rock band. Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Fire Bottle Brothers Featuring Rusty Jackson – Country. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 891-8357.

Carter Hudson – Soul and blues. Wednesday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Cactus Blossoms With Kacy and Clayton – Rock and folk music. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $20. (206) 499-9173.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

David Larsen and the Larsen Group – Jazz and blues. Thursday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Desperate8s – Four-person band with guitar, bass and piano. Thursday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Soul Rebels – Contemporary brass band. Thursday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $21.50. (206) 499-9173.

Fireside Music Series: Kosh – Classic rock. Feb. 25 and 26, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Oak Street Connection – Multi-genre cover band. Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

Killswitch Engage – With August Burns Red and Light the Torch, metalcore. Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $38. (866) 468-7623.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Feb. 25 and 26, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.