Snacks at Midnight, John M.F. Ward headline ‘Live From Somewhere’ at Magic Lantern

With movie theaters across the country becoming casualties during the pandemic, some venues have expanded to feature live music. The Magic Lantern Theatre has joined such ranks in booking local recording artists.

The Magic Lantern kicked off its “Live From Somewhere” concert series in January with Rosie Cerquone and Heat Seek. The next show will feature indie rockers Snacks at Midnight and John M.F. Ward, an R&B and hip-hop recording artist who relocated from Texas to Spokane just over a year ago.

“I’ve been looking forward to the show at the Lantern for a month and a half,” Ward said from his Hillyard home. “So many venues closed over the last two years, and anybody who is doing anything to keep live music afloat is great as far as I’m concerned. It’s so cool that another venue in Spokane is hosting live music, and I’m thrilled to be performing there.”

“Live From Somewhere” co-founders and directors Jon Kuritz and Ryan Stocks will feature recording artists at the Magic Lantern, which has a capacity of 103, throughout the year.

“We’re going to have shows there every four to six weeks,” Kuritz said. “It’s going to be great for local recording artists. We nearly sold out the Lantern in January. People really enjoyed it. Many had never been to the Lantern.

“Maybe some of those people will come out for some movies since the Lantern is such a great place to see a film. The local music scene is getting bigger and bigger, and there should be more music venues here.”

The seeds for the Magic Lantern as a live entertainment destination were planted last summer when Kuritz and Stocks screened episode 12 of their “Live From Somewhere” series at the venue on Main Avenue. Local indie rockers Civiliance was filmed at an empty Fox Theater in May, and their YouTube series attracted a healthy crowd in August.

“People came out to see the Civilance set,” Kuritz said. “So we decided to do a collaboration with (Magic Lantern programmer-manager) Jonathan (Abramson), and it’s working out. This all started since local music was dying during COVID, and we wanted to do something to support it. Hopefully, what we’re presenting at the Lantern will help local music even more.”

“Live From Somewhere” presents Snacks at Midnight and John M.F. Ward on Sunday at the Magic Lantern Theatre, 25 W. Main Ave. Tickets: $25. Show time is 6 p.m. Info: (509) 203-2383, magiclanternonmain.com