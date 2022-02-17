Solo and Ensemble Festival winners
Thu., Feb. 17, 2022
Winners for the Spokane Falls Music Educators Association Solo and Ensemble Festival, held on Feb. 5 at Shadle Park High School, have been announced. Winners go on to state competition on April 29 and 30 at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. They are:
String bass: Ethan Lotrario, Lewis and Clark
Soprano voice: Jessie Palmer, Ferris
Soprano voice: Hannah Stoddard, Ferris
Mezzo-soprano voice: Elizabeth Hardy, Mead
Alto voice: Faith Nolander, Ferris
Tenor voice: Nash McFarlene, Lewis and Clark
Baritone voice: Orion Chase, Ferris
Piano: Jeslyn Cai, Lewis and Clark
Large woodwind ensemble: Hungry, Hungry, Hungry, Hippos, Mead
Small woodwind ensemble: Ferris Flute Duet, Ferris
Large brass ensemble: Brass Pro Shop, Ferris
Small brass ensemble: Clock Slice, Mead
Large percussion ensemble: Ferris Advanced Percussion, Ferris
Small percussion ensemble: CB Percussion, Ferris
Large string ensemble: Mead Chamber Orchestra, Mead
S/M/A vocal large ensemble: Canteberry Belles, Ferris
Mixed large vocal ensemble: Lewis and Clark Chamber Choir, Lewis and Clark
Mixed small vocal ensemble: Dunn/myers, Ferris
Small string ensemble: Tiger Quartet, Lewis and Clark
Oboe/English horn: Hannah Robbins, Mead
Flute/piccolo: Michelle Chen, Ferris
Bassoon: Jacob Campbell, Mt. Spokane
Clarinet: Kaley Anderson, Mt. Spokane
Alto-bass clarinet: Abigail Caprye, Shadle Park
Soprano/alto saxophone: Johnny Molenda, Mt. Spokane
Tenor/baritone saxophone: Nick Kar, Mead
Trumpet/cornet: Elinor Coghlan, Lewis and Clark
French horn: Nathan Waitt, Shadle Park
Trombone: Claire Jordan, Mt. Spokane
Euphonium/baritone: Sawyer Peterson, Mt. Spokane
Tuba: Bruce Redden, Mead
Snare drum: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris
Mallets: Sean Caviness, Ferris
Timpani: Sean Caviness, Ferris
Violin: Sakura Azzopardi, Gonzaga Prep
Viola: Dakota Terhaar, Mead
Cello: Thomas Longhurst, Ferris
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.