The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 35° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  K-12 education

Solo and Ensemble Festival winners

Winners for the Spokane Falls Music Educators Association Solo and Ensemble Festival, held on Feb. 5 at Shadle Park High School, have been announced. Winners go on to state competition on April 29 and 30 at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. They are:

String bass: Ethan Lotrario, Lewis and Clark

Soprano voice: Jessie Palmer, Ferris

Soprano voice: Hannah Stoddard, Ferris

Mezzo-soprano voice: Elizabeth Hardy, Mead

Alto voice: Faith Nolander, Ferris

Tenor voice: Nash McFarlene, Lewis and Clark

Baritone voice: Orion Chase, Ferris

Piano: Jeslyn Cai, Lewis and Clark

Large woodwind ensemble: Hungry, Hungry, Hungry, Hippos, Mead

Small woodwind ensemble: Ferris Flute Duet, Ferris

Large brass ensemble: Brass Pro Shop, Ferris

Small brass ensemble: Clock Slice, Mead

Large percussion ensemble: Ferris Advanced Percussion, Ferris

Small percussion ensemble: CB Percussion, Ferris

Large string ensemble: Mead Chamber Orchestra, Mead

S/M/A vocal large ensemble: Canteberry Belles, Ferris

Mixed large vocal ensemble: Lewis and Clark Chamber Choir, Lewis and Clark

Mixed small vocal ensemble: Dunn/myers, Ferris

Small string ensemble: Tiger Quartet, Lewis and Clark

Oboe/English horn: Hannah Robbins, Mead

Flute/piccolo: Michelle Chen, Ferris

Bassoon: Jacob Campbell, Mt. Spokane

Clarinet: Kaley Anderson, Mt. Spokane

Alto-bass clarinet: Abigail Caprye, Shadle Park

Soprano/alto saxophone: Johnny Molenda, Mt. Spokane

Tenor/baritone saxophone: Nick Kar, Mead

Trumpet/cornet: Elinor Coghlan, Lewis and Clark

French horn: Nathan Waitt, Shadle Park

Trombone: Claire Jordan, Mt. Spokane

Euphonium/baritone: Sawyer Peterson, Mt. Spokane

Tuba: Bruce Redden, Mead

Snare drum: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris

Mallets: Sean Caviness, Ferris

Timpani: Sean Caviness, Ferris

Violin: Sakura Azzopardi, Gonzaga Prep

Viola: Dakota Terhaar, Mead

Cello: Thomas Longhurst, Ferris

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.