Spokane Sports hosting track and field clinic at Podium

From staff reports

Spokane Sports will be hosting a track and field clinic on Tuesday at the Podium for coaches and high school athletes prior to the USATF Indoor Championships being held in Spokane.

The Learn by Doing Clinic Driven by Toyota will be a three-hour clinic held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and will feature some of the country’s most elite athletes and top coaches. They will discuss and lead track specific workout sessions as well as providing motivational and inspiring words from USATF Olympians.

The track and field clinicians will include 2016 Olympic gold medalist long jumper Jeff Henderson; 1984 Olympic gold medalist triple jumper Al Joyner, brother of three-time Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee; and 1996 Olympic bronze medalist sprinter Mechelle Freeman.

The clinic costs $75 for coaches and $100 for athletes. Registration discounts are available upon requests. Registration is online at Spokanesports.com and closes on Tuesday.