Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Crews called to homeless camp twice to put out fire

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Sometimes it’s not the size of the fire that makes putting it out difficult, it’s the location.

Crews from the Spokane Valley Fire Department had a difficult fire to put out a few minutes before midnight on Friday in the natural area near the 12800 block of East Mirabeau Parkway. Crews had to cut through a locked gate and a chain link fence to get close to the fire, about 500 yards from the road, moving logs and other debris to get close enough to put water on the fire, department spokeswoman Julie Happy said. Even then, crews had to use 300 feet of wildland hose to put out the fire.

The fire was in a homeless camp that included makeshift structures made of logs. Several small explosions were heard, likely from compressed gas cylinders. No one was present, but a firefighter reported possibly seeing someone in the distance.

The department was called back to the area at 10:33 a.m. the next day after it was reported that the fire had rekindled. Crews hiked back into the area, which is on Department of Natural Resources conservation land, and found that there was a smoldering hot spot. The hot spot was extinguished.

Other calls from Feb. 7-13

Feb 7: A resident in the 1800 block of South Beige Street reported a CO alarm sounding at 2:10 a.m. Crews found levels of 19 parts per million when they first entered. After the home was ventilated and closed up again, the levels remained at zero. A source was not determined. A two-vehicle crash was reported at Sprague Avenue and Sargent Road at 5:59 p.m. The driver of one vehicle fled the area, leaving the damaged vehicle in the middle of the road. A water rescue was reported in the area of 2500 West T.J. Meenach Drive in Spokane at 7:57 p.m. Two crews responded to assist in the search. Two people were found on an island in the river. A resident in the 8000 block of East Marietta reported seeing flames inside a neighboring home under construction at 10:04 p.m. It was determined that a propane heater was being used to dry sheetrock.

Feb. 8: A fire alarm sounded at Liberty Lake Elementary School at 11:12 a.m. and students were evacuated. No smoke or fire were found and it appeared that the alarm was malfunctioning.

Feb. 9: A fire was reported inside the bathrooms at Valley Mission Park at 6:42 p.m. Crews found a pile of burning leaves inside the bathroom and put it out. Firefighters also reported that the door had been kicked in and that there was human waste present.

Feb. 10: A two-car injury crash was reported at Trent Avenue and Progress Road at 3:10 p.m.

Friday: A fire was reported in the 4200 block of North Best Road at 8:42 p.m. The property had been condemned by the city and city officials found the smoldering remains of two fires in a field. Crews doused the fires with water. A possible illegal fire was reported in the 3800 block of North Argonne Road at 3:08 p.m. The homeowner was burning yard debris and was notified that the fire was illegal and had to be put out. A crew was called at 5:18 p.m. to stand by while the Sheriff’s Office bomb squad investigated a suspicious package near Sprague Avenue and Farr Road. They were not needed.

Saturday: A crash involving a vehicle and a brick wall was reported at Indiana Avenue and Drummond Street at 4:35 p.m. The driver had fled the scene, but the passenger was still inside the car. The Sheriff’s Office responded. A high-speed crash involving a car and a jersey barrier was reported on the Interstate 90 westbound Sprague on-ramp at 4:48 p.m. The force was enough to push the jersey barrier 2 feet out of position. An elderly woman called at 4:55 p.m. to report that she was trapped inside the ATM vestibule at the STCU at Sprague and Blake for an hour. The doors were reportedly stuck and refused to open. After crews arrived, another credit union member was able to get the doors open by sliding her card for access. A homeowner in the 2100 block of North Wolfe Penn Street reported smelling propane outside. Crews investigated and found an open propane tank connected to a barbecue.

Sunday: An extrication crash was reported at Country Vista Drive and Mission Avenue at 1:32 a.m. with a pickup truck on its side. Crews cut the roof of the truck off to get the driver out. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A motor home fire was reported near westbound I-90 near the Flora overpass at 4:08 a.m. Callers reported seeing 15-foot flames. The motor home was fully on fire when crews arrived. Crews used a circular saw to cut into the RV to search for people. No one was inside and the fire was put out.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 411 calls the week of Feb. 7-13, including 338 calls for emergency medical services. Additional responses included 19 car crashes, a fire alarm triggered by burnt food in the microwave and a reported fire that turned out to be smoke from a chimney.