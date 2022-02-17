Stage listings for Feb. 18-25 – Jay Mohr, ‘Peter and the Starcatcher,’ ‘ Through the Eyes of a Friend’ and ‘Barrymore’

Comedy

“I Saw You!” – Improv show. Fridays, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Andy Woodhull – Standup comedian who made his network TV debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2014. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Patton Oswalt (rescheduled for June 5) – Standup comedian known for his work in “The King of Queens,” “The Goldbergs” and more. Saturday, 6 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $46.50. (509) 624-1200.

Jay Mohr – Actor, comedian and radio host. Feb. 25-26, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$40. (509) 318-9998.

Theater

“Peter and the Starcatcher” – A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s bestselling novels. Conceived for stage by directors Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, written by Rick Elice and music by Wayne Barker. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, 2 and 6 p.m. 22910 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake. $15.

Living Voices: “Through the Eyes of a Friend” – A live performance about the life of Anne Frank told from a new perspective. Friday, 7 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $16. (208) 263-9191.

“Barrymore” – A two-person play that depicts John Barrymore a few months before his death in 1942 as he is rehearsing a revival of his 1920 Broadway triumph as Richard III. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. $30. (509) 838-9727.

“Young Frankenstein” – Mel Brooks’ musical presented by Lake Pend Oreille Repertory Theater. Saturday, 7 p.m. and Sunday, 3 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $25. (208) 263-9191.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” – Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch Ursula to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. Performances by the CYT North Idaho. Feb. 25-March 6. 7 p.m. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $16 standard, $15 child and senior, $18 door price. (208) 667-1865.