Stream on Demand: ‘Bel-Air,’ starring Jabari Banks, is reimagined as a drama

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

The science-fiction psychodrama “Severance” (TV-MA) stars Adam Scott as a young widower who undergoes an experimental procedure that disconnects his painful personal memories while at work, but beneath the happy exterior of his new situation is an ominous mystery. Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken also star, and Ben Stiller produces and directs the first few episodes. Two episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV)

After a two-year wait, the fourth season of the Emmy-winning comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (TV-MA) arrives with rising star Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) entering the 1960s and pushing the envelope of stand-up comedy. Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop are among the new cast members. Two episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Amazon Prime Video)

“Bel-Air” (TV-MA) reimagines the hit Will Smith sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bell-Air” as a serious drama about a teenager (Jabari Banks) from the mean streets of Philadelphia sent to live with relatives in L.A. Four episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Peacock)

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017, R), a monster movie turned romantic fantasy about a mute janitor (Sally Hawkins) and an amphibious creature held captive in a government lab, won four Oscars, including best picture. (Hulu)

The spy movie prequel “The King’s Man” (2021, R) stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Djimon Hounsou as British agents trying to stop a world war in the early 20th century plotted by a gang of villains and despots, including Grigori Rasputin (Rhys Ifans). (Hulu)

“Titane” (France, 2021, R, with subtitles), Julia Ducournau’s surreal thriller about a punk model (Agathe Rousselle) turned serial killer who is impregnated by a luxury automobile, is a cult movie in the making and a strangely touching movie about family. (Hulu)

“Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” (TV-MA) is a three-part documentary on hip-hop icon Kanye West that premiered at Sundance. New episodes on Wednesdays. Also arriving from Sundance is the documentary “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” (PG-13), which dissects the decisions that led to the catastrophic crashes of two new Boeing 737-Maxes. (Netflix)

Classic pick: Peter Ustinov plays Hercule Poirot in “Death on the Nile” (1978, PG), the first big-screen adaptation of the Agatha Christie mystery with a cast of suspects that includes Bette Davis, Angela Lansbury, Mia Farrow and Maggie Smith. Kenneth Branagh’s remake, starring Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot, is currently in theaters. (Criterion Channel)

Netflix

The new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2022, R), co-written and produced by Fede Alvarez, plays out as a sequel to the 1974 classic.

Indonesian action star Iko Uwais headlines the martial arts action film “Fistful of Vengeance” (2022, TV-MA).

Disney+

“The Wonder Years” (TV-PG), the revival of the family sitcom reimagined with in an African American family in late 1960s Alabama, comes to Disney+ along with “black-ish: Seasons 1-3” (TV-14) and “grown-ish: Seasons 1-4” (TV-14).

Apple TV+

“The Sky Is Everywhere” (2022, PG-13), based on the young adult novel by Jandy Nelson, stars Grace Kaufman as a teenage prodigy mourning the death of her sister.

New on disc and at Redbox

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.