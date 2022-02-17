Things to do for Feb. 18-25 – $1 Numerica SkyRide, role playing games, Wine Wednesday Dinner Series

Northwest Winterfest: Tri Cities – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open Tuesday-Sunday, 5:30-9 p.m. through March 20. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for more information and ticket pricing. Benton Franklin Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. (509) 995-7700.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

$1 Numerica SkyRide – Numerica Credit Union presents $1 Numerica SkyRide tickets in celebration of Black History Month. All proceeds benefit the MLK and Carl Maxey Center. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. $1. (509) 625-6601.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Cheap Skate Tuesday – Pay full-price skate admission and receive a free skate rental. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. $7.25 adult; $5.25 ages 12 and younger; free ages 2 and younger. (509) 625-6601.

Cooking Class: Turkish Delights – Chef Lesa will teach the class to make sambousek, a ground beef egg roll with spiced yogurt sauce; shirazi salad with chicken, tomatoes, cucumber and lemon dressing; and Turkish flatbread with a lemon and garlic hummus. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Wine Wednesday Dinner Series – Dinner prepared by chef Steven and paired with three wines. Wednesday, 5 p.m. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $25 meal. (509) 869-1572.

Life After Prison: The Prison-to-School Pipeline – Author and community organizer Omari Amili introduces new possibilities and challenges fear-based narratives through his exploration of a potential new pipeline that runs from prison to college. Presented by Humanities Washington. Register at humanities.org. Wednesday, noon. Online. Free.

Paris, Glasgow: Lessons Learned and Ways Forward on the U.S. International Climate Agenda – Alan Yu, senior adviser for U.S. Special Presidential Advisor for Climate John Kerry, discusses the major outcomes of COP26, advances made, challenges that remain and the Biden Administration’s strategy in 2022. Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

Health Equity Listening Sessions – Department of Health is leading conversations for anyone who may have experienced health inequities or racism in the health care system to participate in listening sessions. Hosted via Microsoft Teams, for more information, contact healthequityimplementation@doh.wa.gov Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Presented by the Department of Health.