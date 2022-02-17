This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Abandoned in Death,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Lady’s Mine,” Francine Rivers (Tyndale)

4. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “The Horsewoman,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

6. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)

7. “City of the Dead: An Alex Delaware Novel,” Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

8. “One Step Too Far: A Novel” Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

9. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)

10. “The Christie Affair: A Novel,” Nina de Gramont (St. Martin’s)

Nonfiction

1. “Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love,” Tony Robbins, Peter H. Diamandis and Robert Hariri (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win,” Peter Schweizer (Harper)

3. “Living Fully: Dare to Step into Your Most Vibrant Life,” Mallory Ervin (Convergent)

4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

5. “The Nineties: A Book,” Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press)

6. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

7. “The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self,” Martha Beck (Open Field)

8. “Unstoppable: How I Found My Strength Through Love and Loss,” Chiquis Rivera (Atria)

9. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

10. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question,” Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)